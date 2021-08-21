New Chassis Package for Jeff Dyer at Saturday’s Perris Auto Speedway Usac/Cra Race

For a long time Jeff Dyer has been yearning for the day when he could run his own ITI Chassis at Perris Auto Speedway. That hope becomes a reality this Saturday night, August 21st, when Dyer will combine his chassis with Cal Smith’s former Rip Williams RC Performance engine in the USAC/CRA “California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night” race.

When fans arrive at the Riverside County speed plant on Saturday, they will notice that in addition to the different chassis, the cosmetics of the car will have a whole new look. The car will feature deep blue body panels with Smith’s familiar #39 emblazoned on the nose and tail tank in bright yellow. The color of the panels will be contrasted by the bright blue powder coat job on the chassis. The ITI Chassis Dyer will be using on Saturday is the same one he combined with his own 360 engine to finish 14th against a field of 410 USAC/CRA Sprint Cars in the March season opener on the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway.

Work on the switch was completed earlier this week in Dyer’s Yucca Valley, California shop. The car was bumped off and everything went well. The next test will come on the World-Famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval starting with hot laps on Saturday.

After racing two times each in the USAC/CRA and California Lightning Sprint Car Series in July, Saturday’s event will be the first time back on the track for Dyer since a sixth place CLS finish at the Santa Maria Raceway four weeks ago. Needless to say he is excited to be on the track and looking forward to being more competitive.

For fans who would like to see Dyer race Saturday at Perris, tickets are available at the gate or online 24-hours a day at www.tix.com. The track is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris (92571). The office phone number is 951 940-0134 and the website is www.perrisautospeedway.com.

After Saturday’s race, Dyer will be back in action on August 28th with the California Lightning Sprint Car Series at the Ventura Raceway.

Throughout the 2021 campaign, Dyer will be racing in memory of his grandfather, Glenn Sels.

Dyer Motorsports would like to thank the following for making the 2021 USAC/CRA and California Lightning Sprint Car Series racing seasons possible. Cal Smith Racing, John Springstead Racing, Say No To Drugs, T Shirts By Timeless, Specialty Fasteners, Justice Brothers, LDS Investigations, Hair Cuts by Susie, Darrien Racing, Amsoil, Dependable Machines, Tucker Racing, JC Auto and Repair, Homeland Hearth, Schweitzer Racing and Crutchfield Race Engines. If you would like to be a part of the team in 2021, call or send an Email to the contact information at the top of this page.

Jeff Dyer PR