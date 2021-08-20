Hoosier Tire Dual at Delta Announced for Sept 4-5

Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union will host the Hoosier Tire Dual at Delta on September 4 and 5, offering two complete nights of Micro Sprint points racing with over $10,000 in cash bonuses over the weekend. Drivers in Super 600 and Non-Wing will race in $500 to win features while Restricted pays a guaranteed $300 to win and Jr. Sprints pays a minimum of $200 to the winner each night. Support from sponsors such as Hoosier Tire, Elk Grove Ford, Southern Pacific Farms, and Roseville Precision will add over $10,000 in additional money for weekend performance, giving the event a nearly $20,000 total prize pool.



Each division will pay down to tenth position and a $100 hard charger will be offered in each class each night.



The 1/7th mile dirt oval stages championship racing for all four divisions with each night paying points towards the $1,000 to win track championships. Stockton’s Caden Sarale leads the standings Super 600 and Non-Wing while Restricted is led by Fresno’s Colton Key. Jr. Sprints is anchored by Manteca’s Brody Rubio. Super 600, Non-Wing, and Restricted will hot lap, qualify, and heat race each night with 30-lap features for Super and Non-Wing and 25-laps for the Restricted main event. Jr. Sprints compete in hot laps, dual heat races, and 20-lap feature each night.



Car and driver entry is $50 each night for track members and $60 for non-members.



Daily tickets are $10 for adults ages 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 55+, and military, and kids 5 and under are free! Pit Passes are $20 per day. Pit gates open at noon each night with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 pm. Hot laps and qualifying will follow.



The 2021 Hoosier Tire Dual at Delta is supported by Elk Grove Ford, Southern Pacific Farms, Roseville Precision, 22 Metal Works, Ten-J Chassis, Trophy City, Borden’s Auto Parts, DTF Performance & Speed, Kimo’s Car Wash, NorCal Builders, and Forbidden Motorsports.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Financial Center Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Lovotti Air, 22 Metal Works, Van De Pol Petroleum, Kludt Oil, Starr Property Management, Solari’s Backhoe Service, PMP Chassis, Genova Bakery, Hoosier Tire, and Performance Electronics for their support of the 2021 season.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union, follow us online at http://www. deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Delta Speedway PR