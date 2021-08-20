Final Wmr Ocean Speedway Round of 2021 During Saturday’s Johnny Key Classic

Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction will stage its final 2021 Ocean Speedway round during Saturday’s 61st Johnny Key Classic. The stock-production powered Midgets compete in a best-of-12 series across three California tracks and Adobe Mountain Speedway in Arizona as well.

WMR relishes the opportunity to compete during the Johnny Key Classic. Key won hundreds of races in Northern California before taking his talents to the Midwest. He tragically lost his life while competing in a Midget in 1954. The 61st Johnny Key Classic also includes a 35-lap Sprint Car Challenge Tour event which serves as the season finale for the Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo. Hobby Stocks will be competing as well.

Brentwood’s Blake Bower has charged into the points lead in Western Midget Racing while also being the highest point earner at Ocean Speedway as well. Bower has three Ocean Speedway triumphs along with two second-place finishes in the No. 9 Orland Public Auto Auction Spike Chassis. 2019 Ocean WMR champion David Prickett of Fresno is second in the No. 22q Henson General Engineering Spike with three Ocean wins. Santa Paula’s Megan Moorhead is third in both the overall WMR standings and the Ocean standings. She will carry new colors and the No. 20w on her Pasillas Tire Service Spike Chassis.

French Camp’s Sage Bordenave is the other winner this year in Ocean Western Midget Racing competition. The Western Midget Racing field is expected to include Atwater’s Cameron Beard, Mountain View’s Antonia Boscacci, Herald’s D.J. Freitas, Evan Bonnema of Watsonville, Cory Brown of Peoria, Ariz., and 1999 BCRA champion Matt Streeter of Galt.

Tickets are available at www.OceanSpeedway.com or at the gate. Race fans can also catch the action live on www.FloRacing.com

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

WMR PR