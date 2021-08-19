URC Sprints, All Pro SpeedSTRs and IMCA Modifieds ready to race at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway this coming Sunday on Weis Market Day

Racing action returns to the newly built 3/8th-mile Bloomsburg Fair Raceway this Sunday evening, August 22 at 6:00 pm with an exciting three division program on Weis Market Day.

Anyone with a Weis Market Club Card or employee card will get $5 off the $15 general admission. And, the Weis Markets No. 35 Sprint Car with driver Jason Shultz will be on hand for a meet and greet starting at 2:00 pm.

Also as part of Weis Market Day, representatives will be present for a special Weis Markets Hiring event. Anyone interested in a great employment opportunity is encouraged to bring along their resume.

On the ticket of events will be a trio of highly regarded racing organizations which includes the United Racing Club (URC) presented by Capitol Renegade Custom Coaches & Trailers, the All Pro SpeedSTRs fueled by VP Racing Fuels and the IMCA Modifieds.

URC is a traveling 360 Sprint Car organization that is now in its 70th season and is the nation’s oldest traveling Sprint Car series. The club was originally slated to run at Bloomsburg on July 16 along with the USAC East Coast Sprints but that event fell to rain.

Jason Shultz heads into Sunday’s action as the current URC point leader, having won three times in eight 2021 starts and he will be looking to put his Weis Markets car into the Winner’s Circle and become the first URC victor at Bloomsburg.

The SpeedSTRs make their first trip to Bloomsburg and will be bringing in a star-studded field of talent with them including Briggs Danner who is not only the point leader but also the most recent winner here on July 16 with the USAC East Coast Sprints. Danner will be looking to join ULMS Late Model star Max Blair as a repeat winner at the track but will have to contend with a stout field of competitors in order to do so.

The International Motorsport Contest Association, better known as IMCA, dates it history back to 1915 and is currently the oldest active auto racing sanctioning body in the United States.

The Modifieds, which are the top division of the club, will be part of the tripleheader on Sunday. The cars are designed to be all equal which puts the driver’s skill to the test and should make for a thrilling outcome at Bloomsburg as a first time track on the circuit.

Adult general admission is $15, students are $5. Front gates open at 3:00 pm and on track activities get underway beginning at 5:00 pm with warmups.

Parking is now on the fairgrounds and admission is at the grandstand. Fans can also enjoy some of their favorite fair food and without purchasing a gate ticket.

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, situated inside the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, is located 620 West Third Street, Bloomsburg.

The opening of the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway marks the first time since July 1987 that race cars officially competed here. Racing dates back to 1922 with events held during the annual Bloomsburg Fair.

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway PR

