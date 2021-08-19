SK Light Winner Nick Anglace Looking Forward To Making Open Modified Debut in Stafford Speedway's Lincoln Tech Open 80

Stafford Motor Speedway SK Light competitor Nick Anglace is set to make his Open Modified debut in the Lincoln Tech 80 this Friday, August 20. Anglace is currently in his third full season of SK Light competition at Stafford and the 2021 season has seen him notch his first two career SK Light victories. Anglace will be driving the #4x owned by Mike and Michelle Davini as a teammate to Tommy Barrett, Jr. and he will be carrying sponsorship from Lincoln Tech.

“I don’t think I have words that can describe how excited I am,” said Anglace. “This is like a dream, I never thought I’d ever have the opportunity to do something like this. After our first win this season, we started talking to some people and Lincoln Tech said they would step up and help us find a ride. Our original plan was to do a deal with Keith Rocco, but he didn’t have a car available so I wasn’t sure if this was going to happen or not. Mike and Michelle Davini have given me a really good car and I have a lot of support from them, so it’s going to be a matter of me getting comfortable in the car. There’s always a little pressure but everyone involved in this deal thinks we can do well, we just have to go out and get the job done.”

With Anglace in the midst of his third full season of SK Light racing, he knows the Stafford half-mile layout very well but he will still have to learn the differences between the Open Modified car and his SK Light car, primarily the extra power of the Open Modified. Anglace has plans to practice Friday morning in the Open Modified in order to help get himself acclimated to the new car.

“I’m trying to stay level headed and just focus on getting qualified for the race,” said Anglace. “After getting a couple of wins this season, it’s a big help to know I can get the job done at Stafford. Another plus is that I already know the track and how to pass so that gives me a good feeling going into the race. We’re going to rent the track this Friday and practice all day and hopefully by the end of that practice I’ll be comfortable and ready to go for the race.”

Another factor that Anglace will have to come to grips with is the race distance of 80 laps. SK Light feature events are normally only 20 laps long and the longest race that Anglace has driven in thus far is the Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night 40-lap SK Light event. Anglace can look to the fact that his #10 Lincoln Tech SK Light car is normally a good long run car and he will look to transfer that trait to his Open Modified car.

“Usually with the longer races the setup comes to us with our SK Light car so that should help but when it comes to the Open car I’ll have to be a little more patient,” said Anglace. “I’ll have to make sure that I don’t completely blow stuff up before we get to the halfway point of the race.”

Ever the racer, Anglace wants nothing more than to win the Lincoln Tech 80, but he realized the level of competition that he will be up against and has a modest goal in mind for his Open Modified debut experience.

“My number one goal is to bring the car home in one piece,” said Anglace. “If I can finish the race and stick with the field, that would be a good day for us. Being a driver, I always want the best and I want to say I’m going out there to win, but we’re going up against a very tough field. Going against guys like Ryan Preece and Chase Dowling is tough so just finishing and sticking with the pack will be a nice accomplishment for me.”

The 2nd Annual Lincoln Tech 80 is scheduled for this Friday, August 20. Stafford’s SK Modified®, Late Model, SK Light, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions will join the Open Modifieds in feature action. Tickets for the Lincoln Tech 80 are available now online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets and tickets will also be available for purchase at the admission gates. Tickets for the Lincoln Tech 80 are $30.00 for adults, $10.00 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 & under. Reserved seating is priced at $35.00 for all ages and pit passes are $45.00 with a valid 2021 Stafford Competition License and $50.00 without a Stafford license. If you are unable to attend the event, tune into the live stream on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Stafford Speedway.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR