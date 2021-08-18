Five division stock car show + Backpack Giveaway Night + "Where Are They Now" segment this Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Mahoning Valley Speedway has five divisions of stock cars on tap for this coming Saturday evening, August 21 starting at 7:00 pm.

Heats and features will take place for the Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks – which will be a cone race – and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks.

Saturday night’s racing is the ‘final four’…in point races and each aforementioned class has some close and exciting battles heading into the concluding weeks of the regular season.

It is also a great night to bring along the youngsters as the track will host its annual Backpack Giveaway Night. This has always been a well-supported effort by all parties from fans to drivers and teams and the track. Last year nearly 120 backpacks were donated and as every kid was basically assured of receiving their back to school item.

Last month the track hosted a “Where Are They Now” segment with a group of special past driving greats on hand for a meet and greet. It went over so well there will be another taking place this Saturday with special guests of drivers who starred at the eastern Pennsylvania asphalt shorts tracks of Dorney Park Speedway, Mahoning Valley Speedway and Evergreen Raceway.

The current list to be on hand will include Randy Bailey, Lynn and Dennis Stauffer and Don “Chowder” Bauder with possibly more conformations yet to be named.

Adult admission is $14. There is a $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free. Grandstands open at 5:00 pm and racing begins at 7:00 pm.

Pit entrance fees are $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Early paid practice will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Please log onto the official track website www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com, Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR