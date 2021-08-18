ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Michigan & Springfield

Taylor Gray, No. 46 Ford Fusion After a week off, Taylor Gray will enter the ARCA Menards Series event at the Springfield Mile in the No. 46 Fusion for DGR.

The 16-year-old driver qualified ninth and finished fourth last season at the Illinois State Fairgrounds with David Gilliland atop the pit box.

Through 18 career races with the ARCA Menards Series, Gray has 12 top-fives and 17 top-10s with an average finish of 5.6.

It will be the second race of the weekend for Gray and Chad Johnston after they run their second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois on Friday night.

