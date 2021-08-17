It’s Back!! The Saturday Night Concert at Talladega Superspeedway Returns with Platinum-Selling Country Star Dustin Lynch

Talladega Superspeedway’s traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert is set to return on October 2, 2021, during its tripleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend, and will be headlined by popular Platinum-selling Country Star Dustin Lynch.

Admission to the Saturday Night Infield Concert is FREE to all infield guests and anyone who purchases a ticket to the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series (second race of the Round of 12 of the Cup Series Playoffs) event on Sunday, Oct. 3. The concert will culminate a full day of racing that includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, both of which will have Playoff ramifications. To see all admission options for the YellaWood 500 and the Saturday doubleheader, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go-DEGA.

“We can’t tell you how excited we are to bring back the Saturday Night Infield Concert,” said Talladega President Brian Crichton. “We have truly missed not having our traditional concerts for our fans (last one in fall of 2019) in the Talladega infield, which is one of THE most popular events in all of entertainment. We are excited to have Dustin and can’t wait for the excitement and unforgettable experiences that only happen at Talladega Superspeedway.”

Lynch has scored seven No. 1 singles, four Top-5 albums, eight GOLD and PLATINUM certifications, and membership in the historic Grand Ole Opry. However, his current album, TULLAHOMA, marks a true moment of arrival, a leap from rising star to career artist. TULLAHOMA is Lynch’s most personal and ambitious statement to date, depicting the lives and feelings of small-town America.

“I’m so excited to get back to Talladega and party with everyone in the infield,” shared Lynch. “It’s been a while since the last Saturday Night show there (last was in October of 2019), so we’re honored to be bringing music back to the Superspeedway during the NASCAR Playoffs weekend! Can’t wait to see y’all there!”

His Top 30 power duet “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)” is charging Country radio, as TULLAHOMA, has delivered consecutive chart-toppers: PLATINUM “Ridin’ Roads” and GOLD “Good Girl” – both co-written by Lynch, in addition to Top 5 hit “Momma’s House.” He’s also released sun-drunk anthem, “Tequila On A Boat (feat. Chris Lane),” plus Country classics “Not Every Cowboy” and “Pasadena,” with more music on the way.

Since his debut with his 2012 self-titled, #1 album, and PLATINUM breakout “Cowboys and Angels,” Lynch has, in the words of Billboard, "steadily built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music.” He has toured with the likes of Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, and Thomas Rhett. With over 2.22 BILLION total career streams, Lynch has earned industry recognition with nominations for Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards.

The Saturday Night Infield Concert festivities, located at the intersection of Eastaboga and Talladega Blvds., are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CDT.

The Speedway is offering an array of incredible opportunities for fans. Not only are grandstands and towers fully open, along with hospitality areas and camping areas (both RV and tent), but also the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience will make its return after debuting in fall of ’19. It will include access to Garage Viewing Walkways, Pre-Race Ceremonies* and Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane (*Due to Saturday doubleheader schedule, pre-race access for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race is still to be determined).

Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (second race in the Playoff Round of 8) is set for a 12 Noon start (CDT) with the NASCAR Xfinity event (second of three events in the Xfinity Series Round of 12 Playoffs) slated for the green flag at 3:00 p.m. Sunday’s (Oct. 3) YellaWood 500 will also serve as the second race in the Round of 12, of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. It is slated for a 1p.m. CDT start.

A victory by a playoff eligible driver in any of the trio of October events will make it to the next round of their respective NASCAR Playoff Series. Denny Hamlin is the defending Champion of the YellaWood 500. Justin Haley won last year’s Xfinity Series race while Raphael Lessard took the top honors in the Camping World Truck Series race.

