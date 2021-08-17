Von Dohren Moves Into Top Spot in Grandview Speedway NASCAR Modified Standings, Gilmore Leads Sportsman With Ryan Grim Topping the 602 Sportsman

Defending NASCAR T.P.Trailers Modified champion Craig Von Dohren is back on top in Modified standings after having won the 51st Annual Forrest Rogers Memorial on Saturday at Grandview Speedway. The victory put the 11-time champion eight points in front of Brett Kressley who had lead the standings for much of the season.

Von Dohren and Kressley each have five victories to their credit with Von Dohren having earned 4091 points and Kressley having tallied 4083. Jared Umbenhauer sits in third with 3682 points.

In the T.P. Trucks Equipment Sportsman division Kenny Gilmore continues to lead the standings with 2989 points just 51 points in front of Dylan Hock who has 2938. Brian Hirthler, winner of the Sportsman feature this past Saturday and the defending Sportsman champion, is third with 2810 counters.

Topping the 602 Sportsman Mini Series is Ryan Grim with 894 points while Glenn Strunk holds on to second with 849 tallies.

Just four more nights of point racing remain in the 2021 season.

Lap and qualifying event sponsorships are available for the 51st Annual Freedom 76 set for September 18th. The winner will walk off with at least $30,000. For info contact Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer at the track or telephone Ernie Saxton at 267.934.7286.

All three divisions will be in action this Saturday, August 21, with racing action getting the green at 7:30 p.m. Adult admission is $18 while youngsters 11 and under are admitted free. The Meet & Greet with Modified racer Darrin Schuyler and Sportsman racers Chris Esposito, Matt Clay and Logan Bauman gets started at 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 26, 7:30 p.m. Tony Stewart’s All Star Sprints and Modifieds.

Saturday, August 28, 7:30 p.m. Modifieds, Sportsman and Outlaw Vintage Racers- $15 adults with youngster 11 and under free – Ron Kline will be part of the Meet & Greet with others to be announced.

Grandview Speedway PR