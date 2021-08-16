NASCAR Driver Corey LaJoie Named Speedway Children’s Charities Ambassador

Now in his sixth season racing at NASCAR’s top level, Cup Series driver and third-generation racer Corey LaJoie is looking to make an impact off the track as an official ambassador for Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC).

“Corey has shown a tremendous passion for helping the less fortunate, especially children, and we are thrilled to partner with him to use our collective voices to raise the public profile of Speedway Children’s Charities and the hundreds of partner organizations we work with across the country,” said Marcus Smith, Speedway Children’s Charities Vice Chairman.

Founded in 1982 by Speedway Motorsports’ Executive Chairman O. Bruton Smith, Speedway Children’s Charities has established eight chapters across the country, paired with Speedway Motorsports facilities at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. Through a variety of fundraising efforts ranging from golf tournaments and black-tie galas to track ride-and-drives and race weekend raffles, chapters have raised more than $59 million dollars since the nonprofit’s inception to distribute within their local communities.

As a Speedway Children’s Charities ambassador, LaJoie will appear in Speedway Children’s Charities marketing and advertising materials, serve as a spokesman at SCC events and cross-promote SCC news and events on his social media channels, among other responsibilities.

“Traveling to the tracks, it’s hard to miss all that SCC is doing to support nonprofits serving children in need,” LaJoie said. “To be asked to be involved is an honor, and I look forward to helping all the hard-working staff and volunteers that bring the mission of SCC to life to continue to grow the charity and help serve more and more children across the country.”

