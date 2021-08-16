Inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Delivers to Several Community Programs

The inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix not only delivered a successful weekend on track for race fans but produced off of it as well for several community organizations and event partners in Nashville.

The race week, which included the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, GT America, Trans Am and Crosley Stadium SUPER Trucks, featured a number of programs and events ranging from those aimed at providing fundraising to recognizing and showing appreciation for military and first responders.

“Being an active community partner and engaged corporate citizen is a critical part of our mission,” said Chris Parker, President of Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. “We want to use our platform and the visibility that it provides to engage our fans and make them aware of the great work and important services our community partners provide here in Middle Tennessee.”
Among the highlights from last week’s event:
+ Raising nearly $35,000 for Rocketown by staging a pedal cart race for children during last Thursday’s FanFest event on Broadway.

+ Raising nearly $25,000 for the Martha O’Bryan Center and also providing once-in-a-lifetime race weekend experiences for the organization’s donors.

+ Facilitating a donation of $25,000 to the Daniels Center at Middle Tennessee State University courtesy of G. Harbaugh Foundation.

+ Raising more than $6,000 for Walk Bike Nashville by staging the Music City Pedal Prix on track Saturday morning of race weekend.

+ Over 200 participants in the Walk Bike Pedal Prix

+ Donating more than 800 pounds of food courtesy of Levy Restaurants to the Nashville Rescue Mission. 
+ Donating more than 7,000 tickets to military and first responders courtesy of the Wesley Financial Group and the company’s Freedom Friday initiative. Tyler Luellen, James Wells and Michael Sipos, three of the six Metro Nashville Police Department officers who heroically responded to the Christmas morning bombing in downtown Nashville, were treated to a VIP experience by the event organizers that included special visits with NTT INDYCAR SERIES stars Jimmie Johnson and Marcus Ericsson and being acknowledged at the drivers’ meeting. The organizers also honored the military by having Korean War veteran Jim Markham, a 66-year member of the American Legion, join INDYCAR legend Dario Franchitti in the pace car to lead Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon on the track’s ceremonial lap that included crossing the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge.

+ Four-time and reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves visiting with the children at the Martha O’Bryan Center and also producing public service announcements for the organization. Castroneves also visited the Vanderbilt University Medical Center to personally thank hospital staff and the LifeFlight team for their efforts with the pandemic.

+ GT America driver Rob Holland visited the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday of race weekend to offer words of encouragement to the youths. He also made a promise to the group that when he returned to Nashville next year that he would give those interested an internship with the series or one of the teams.

+ In-kind donations to the American Cancer Society, Friends of the Smokies, Boy Scouts of Middle Tennessee, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Monroe Carroll Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

+ Conducted onsite organ donor registration effort for Tennessee (DCI) Donor Service
