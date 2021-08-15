Alabama Thrills Thunder Valley Amphitheatre Crowd With Classic Hits

Legendary country music band Alabama christened the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre Saturday night, August 14, during the continuation of their extended 50th Anniversary Tour.

Alabama took the stage after an hour weather delay and a 45-minute set by opening act, America. The classic '70s rock band wowed the crowd by performing many of their well-known hits including, "Ventura Highway," "Tin Man," and "Horse with No Name," to name a few.

Alabama opened their set with "Dixieland Delight" and the crowd went crazy when they belted out the verse of the song that perfectly captured the evening's setting: "On a Tennessee Saturday night."

They followed with the timeless gospel hymn "Will the Circle be Unbroken," and the crowd sang along with every one of the songs they performed during the night, most former No. 1 hits, including their ultra-popular classics "Tennessee River" and "Mountain Music."

For their encore they played "I'm in a Hurry (and Don't Know Why)" and the night ended with a spectacular fireworks show presented by Food City.

A selection of photos from the concert is included with this story.

BMS PR