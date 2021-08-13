HART Non-Wing Micros Set For First Macon IL Speedway Appearance Saturday

The PureMax Racing Oil HART Non-Wing Micros are headed to Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL this coming Saturday, August 14. It will be the first ever appearance for the series after weather/pandemic cancelations over the last couple of seasons. Five other exciting divisions will also take to the 1/5-mile dirt track.

With Central Illinois known as a winged micro hotbed, this is a rare chance for locals and travelers to race at Macon Saturday and Jacksonville Sunday without the wing. Both events will pay $500 to win and $75 to start.

Kokomo, IN driver, Kole Kirkman, leads the standings in the series with four wins in ten feature starts. Marion, IN’s Eastin Ashbrooke and Kokomo, IN’s Todd Kirkman are second and third in points, giving Indiana all three podium spots coming into the weekend. Michigan and Illinois are also represented in the top ten. Nearly 200 drivers have raced with the tour in 2021.

Coming off an exciting show one week ago, the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models are back on track this weekend. Colby Sheppard, of Williamsville, IL, is the current point leader and has a big lead built up over many-time feature winner Jose Parga. Ryan Miller is having a strong rookie season and is third, while Donny Koehler and Derek Smith complete the top five.

Guy Taylor, of Springfield, IL is on top of the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified standings by 38 points over Kyle Helmick. Both drivers race a lot, as Taylor competes in the Modified, Pro Mod, and Street Stock divisions on a weekly basis. Helmick races his car in both the Modified and Pro Mod divisions. Taylor and Helmick are followed by Alan Crowder, Billy Knebel, and Tommy Sheppard, Jr.

The aforementioned-Helmick leads the DIRTcar Pro Modified division by 52 points over Billy Knebel, last year’s champion. Kevin Crowder is just 10 more points back, while Nick Justice and Guy Taylor complete the top five.

Taylor, who leads the Modified points and is fifth in Pro Mod points, sits atop the Archers Alley Street Stock standings. The veteran has a 34-point lead on Jaret Duff from Maroa, IL. Zach Taylor, Darrell Dick, and Nick Macklin complete the top five.

The DIRTcar Hornets will round out Saturday’s action. Allan Harris, who had mechanical issues in last Saturday’s feature, leads the points by 52 over Billy Mason. The ever-improving Shelby Beiler is third in points, while Justin Coffey and Korey Bailey complete the top five.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR