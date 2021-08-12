Pacers’ Fan Favorite Holiday To Drive Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Pace Car

Indiana Pacers guard-forward Justin Holiday will drive the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE to lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag for the historic Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will be the first Cup Series race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course at IMS. The 82-lap race starts at 1 p.m. (ET) and will be televised live on NBC.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity,” Holiday said. “After attending the Indy 500 in May, my interest in the sport has grown. I can’t believe I am going to lead the field to the green flag. I promise to not get in the way!”

Holiday, an eight-year NBA veteran, just completed his second season with the Pacers. He averaged 10.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He also was a member of the Golden State Warriors’ team that won the 2014-15 NBA championship.

“Justin is a fan-favorite player and a tremendous member of our community,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We’re honored he’s driving the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Pace Car and can’t wait to see him hit the IMS road course in style on behalf of IMS, the Pacers and Team Chevy.”

The 455-horsepower LT1-powered 2021 Camaro SS 1LE is equipped to deliver high-performance thrills. The optional 1LE performance package with magnetic ride control offers 1.02g cornering capability.

Tickets for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard are on sale at IMS.com or by calling the IMS Ticket Office at 317-492-8500.

