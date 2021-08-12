Ted Christopher Drive for Safety Initiative to Award 5 Custom Bell Helmets to Stafford Drivers

Prior to the start of the 2020 racing season, Quinn Christopher, wife of the late Stafford Speedway legend Ted Christopher, established the Ted Christopher Drive for Safety Initiative. Last season over 100 Stafford drivers received either a nomex undershirt, helmet skirt, or head sock through the TC Safety initiative. Each of those drivers was also entered into a drawing to win a free Leaf firesuit, which was won by Meghan Fuller.

The 2021 season will see the TC Safety Initiative continue to give away safety equipment providing 5 drivers with a brand new RS7C LTWT Bell Helmet. At the conclusion of each feature event on September 10, the night of the TC 13 Shoot Out, a drawing will take place in NAPA Victory Lane with the finishing position that gets drawn becoming the winner of a new Bell helmet.

“The plan is to do a drawing after each race on September 10 and the winning driver will receive a brand new Bell helmet,” said Christopher. “I’ve said before how Teddy always stressed to me the importance of safety equipment in his racecar, whether it was what he was wearing, what he was sitting in, the steering wheel, or something else in the car. Last year many drivers came up to me and said that Teddy told them to get some better safety equipment and they went out and got what Teddy recommended. I knew who Teddy was but I don’t think I ever realized just how influential Teddy was, especially to other drivers. Helmets are expensive and I’m happy to be able to help drivers who may not have the best helmet or might be in need of a new helmet.”

Christopher will supply each winning driver with contact details at Bell Helmets so that they can provide accurate head measurements for the new helmet.

“I’ve been working with Tim Whitaker from Bell Helmets on this and we’ll supply each winning driver with Tim’s contact info so they can touch base and provide accurate measurements for the size of the helmet,” said Christopher. “Once everything is finalized, the helmets will be delivered to the winning drivers. It’s a lot of work putting something like this together and I have to thank David Arute for putting me in touch with Tim from Bell Helmets and also Tim for working with me on this giveaway.”

The TC Safety Initiative won’t stop with the helmet giveaway. Christopher has plans to continue the program through other creative ideas.

“We have plans in the works for a new Ted Christopher tee-shirt that we will be selling to put the proceeds back into the Ted Christopher Safety Initiative Memorial Fund so we can continue to do more giveaways of safety equipment since safety was so important to Teddy,” said Christopher. “This is definitely something that I’d like to be able to continue on a yearly basis and try to figure out different things to do and different ways to give things out each year.”

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR