NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

The Place: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

The Date: Sunday, August 15

The Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, 12:30 p.m. ET

Radio: IMS, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 200 miles (82 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 15),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 35), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 82)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

The Place: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

The Date: Saturday, August 14

The Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 3:30 p.m. ET

Radio: IMS, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 151.22 miles (62 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 62)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Next Race: Toyota 200 presented by CK Power

The Place: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

The Date: Friday, August 20

The Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 8 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 200 miles (160 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 55),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 110), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 160)

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series to debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

For the first time in the NASCAR Cup Series 72-year history, the series will compete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in the inaugural Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on August 15 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC, IMS and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course joins the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt track and the Circuit of The Americas as the third different track the series has debuted at this season.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is a 14-turn asphalt paved road course that spans 2.439-mles and is located inside and a part of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is the sixth of seven road course tracks on the Cup Series schedule this season – Daytona RC (won by Christopher Bell, 2/21), COTA (Chase Elliott, 5/23), Sonoma (Kyle Larson, 6/6), Road America (Chase Elliott, 7/4), Watkins Glen (Kyle Larson, 8/8), Indianapolis RC (8/15) and Charlotte ROVAL (10/10) – the most road courses ever in a single Cup season.

This weekend’s procedures at Indianapolis will be action packed, with practice and qualifying taking place over the weekend. This will be the seventh of eight race weekends this season with designated practice and qualifying.

The lone NASCAR Cup Series Practice will take place at 11:05 a.m. ET – 11:55 a.m. ET (Saturday, August 14) and can be viewed on the NBC Sports App & Trackpass from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET.

The Busch Pole Qualifying will be held on the same day as the race at 9:05 a.m. ET (Sunday, August 15) and can viewed on CNBC from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. ET followed by the race on NBC at 1 p.m. ET.

Rare Occasion: Back-to-back road courses on the Cup schedule

For the first time in over 50 years the NASCAR Cup Series will compete on road courses in back-to-back races on the schedule. It is the fourth time the series has scheduled back-to-back road course events all-time.

The first was in the 1957 season (back when the NASCAR Cup Series started a season in the previous year), it has also happened on the same day also during the 1957 season and the third time it occurred in the Cup Series was when they ended the 1963 season at Riverside and started the 1964 season at Augusta.

Series Season Date Track Race Winner Cup 1957 Sunday, December 30, 1956 Titusville-Cocoa Fireball Roberts Cup 1957 Sunday, February 17, 1957 Daytona B&R Cotton Owens Cup 1957 Sunday, August 4, 1957 Watkins Glen Buck Baker Cup 1957 Sunday, August 4, 1957 Kitsap Parnelli Jones Cup 1963 Sunday, November 3, 1963 Riverside Darel Dieringer Cup 1964 Sunday, November 17, 1963 Augusta (RC) Fireball Roberts

Regular Season Championship: Larson ties Hamlin in points and takes standings lead with tiebreaker

Hendrick Motorsport’s driver Kyle Larson snatched his 2021 season NASCAR Cup Series leading fifth victory from his competitors last weekend at Watkins Glen International and with it took the series standings lead by tying Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in points (917 points each) with just three races remaining in the regular season – Larson holds the points tiebreaker of most wins with five to Hamlin’s none.

But there are still three races left and a lot can happen. Both Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson will be making their series track debuts this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. It will be the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has competed on the 2.439-mile road course configuration at Indianapolis.

Last weekend at Watkins Glen, Larson grabbed his fifth win of the season and second victory on a road course this year (Sonoma, Watkins Glen). Hamlin finished fifth at Watkins Glen, his 12th top-five finish of the season.

Looking ahead to the next two races after Indianapolis this points battle could come down to the regular season finale at Daytona to see who will take home the trophy and the 15 additional Playoff points.

Michigan International Speedway

Denny Hamlin has made 30 starts at the 2-mile highspeed oval posting two wins (2010, 2011), nine top fives and 15 top 10s. His average finish at the track is 13.2.

Kyle Larson has made 12 starts at Michigan accumulating three wins (2016, 2017 sweep), five top fives and six top 10s. His average finish at the track is 12.4.

Daytona International Speedway

Denny Hamlin has made 31 starts at the ‘World Center of Racing’ grabbing three wins (all Daytona 500s – 2016, 2019, 2020), 11 top fives and 12 top 10s. His average finish at the track is 16.0.

Kyle Larson has made 14 starts at Daytona posting five top 10s. His average finish at the track is 21.1.

If Hamlin or Larson win the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Championship, the winner will become just the fourth different driver in series history to win the prestigious award.

NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Champions Rank Titles Drivers Years 1 2 Kyle Busch 2019, '18 2 1 Kevin Harvick 2020 Martin Truex Jr. 2017

Clinch Scenarios: Three races to decide final few postseason spots

Only three races left in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season for the drivers to clinch their spot in the 2021 Playoffs. Following Watkins Glen International last weekend, 11 different drivers have clinched their spot in the postseason leaving five spots still mathematically eligible.

Already Clinched

The following 11 drivers have clinched a spot in the 16-driver postseason field: Kyle Larson, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the Playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being 111 points above the second winless driver in the standings.

Denny Hamlin: Would clinch regardless of finish.

Can Clinch Via Previous Wins

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by previous winner or a win by Denny Hamlin:

Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola: Would clinch regardless of finish.

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by new winner:

Michael McDowell: Could only clinch with help.

Aric Almirola: Could only clinch if the new winner is Corey Lajoie or another driver even lower in the standings.

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone this weekend:

Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, Austin Dillon, Michael McDowell, Aric Almirola.

The following drivers could clinch with a win:

Chris Buescher: Could only clinch with help.

Matt DiBenedetto: Could only clinch with help.

Ross Chastain: Could only clinch with help.

Road Course Kings: Elliott looks to tie Tony Stewart on road course wins list

When it comes to road racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Hendrick Motorsport’s driver Chase Elliott is instantly mentioned as one of the favorites to watch, and with good reason. Elliott has won six of the last eight road course races the NASCAR Cup Series has competed at.

With his latest foray into Victory Lane at Road America, Elliott locked up his seventh NASCAR Cup Series road course win and with it moved solely into third all-time on the Cup road course wins list, just one win shy of NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart in second with eight road course victories. NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon holds the NASCAR Cup Series record for the most road course wins with nine.

All-Time Top Road Course Winners in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Tracks They Won At

Road Course Winners Total RC Wins Sonoma Watkins Glen Daytona RC Charlotte RC COTA Road America Jeff Gordon 9 5 4 0 0 0 0 Tony Stewart 8 3 5 0 0 0 0 Chase Elliott 7 0 2 1 2 1 1

Seven of the 2020 series champion’s 13 career Cup wins have come on road courses - Watkins Glen 2018, 2019; Charlotte ROVAL 2019, 2020; Daytona Road Course 2020; Circuit of The Americas 2021; Road America 2021. Now Elliott looks to get his seventh road course win in his series track debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course this weekend – a feat the 25-year-old from Dawsonville, Georgia has already championed, winning at COTA in his first appearance earlier this season. Elliott finished runner-up in last weekend’s race at Watkins Glen International.

Rookie Spotlight: Chase Briscoe might have an edge this weekend at Indianapolis

Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate and Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe is the only driver in the NASCAR Cup Series field attempting to qualify for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (1 p.m. ET on NBC, IMS and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) that has won a NASCAR national series race at the 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The rising star from Mitchell, Indiana, took the checkered flag in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race there in 2020 with a daring late race pass with just two laps to go.

Briscoe is one of just seven drivers entered this weekend in the Cup race that competed in the Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in 2020. The other six drivers are Justin Haley (finished second in the Xfinity race), AJ Allmendinger (fourth), Austin Cindric (fifth), Ross Chastain (sixth), Anthony Alfredo (20th) and Josh Bilicki (23rd).

Briscoe churned up his third top-10 finish of the season last weekend at Watkins Glen International; interestingly, all three of his top 10s have come on road courses – COTA (sixth), Road America (sixth), WGI (ninth).

NASCAR Cup Series, Etc.

NASCAR teams up with the NSTA - NASCAR and the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) announced this week the launch of a new science and STEM learning curriculum for K-8 science teachers across the United States. The racing-themed science lessons will be available free of charge to educators nationwide on NSTA.org.

The collaboration between NASCAR and NSTA, the global leader in promoting excellence and innovation in science teaching and learning, is designed to arm educators with fun and engaging content and activities for teaching science and STEM. NASCAR and NSTA worked together to create a series of unique science lesson plans including lessons on aerodynamics, friction and motion, light, sound, and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with NSTA, a passionate community of science educators and professionals devoted to teaching and offering science resources to kids across the country,” said Pete Jung, Chief Marketing Officer, NASCAR. “This collaboration provides NASCAR an incredible opportunity to make an impact in science education while introducing new generations to the sport.”

Richmond Raceway to host Track Laps for Charity - Richmond Raceway will host a Track Laps for Charity presented by Toyota Richmond Area Dealers on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Track Laps for Charity offers fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around Richmond Raceway for a donation of $20. All proceeds will benefit the USO Hampton Roads & Central Virginia and Richmond Raceway Cares.

“We are proud to continue our close partnership with Toyota Richmond Area Dealers for our upcoming Track Laps for Charity,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Track Laps for Charity is a unique community event that showcases the on-track experience at America’s Premier Short Track while benefiting worthy causes in our community. We look forward to welcoming back fans to support the USO Hampton Roads and Central Virginia and Richmond Raceway Cares.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Up Next: Left and right at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Youngster Ty Gibbs got it done again, taking home the victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday. Gibbs, 18, led a race-high and career-best 43 of 82 laps and claimed his third win in 10 starts this season.

This weekend, the series heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard on Saturday, August 14 and 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN, IMS and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Last season, the Xfinity Series made its first trip to the Indianapolis Road Course. The road course is 2.439 miles and 14 turns. The series will kick off the weekend Saturday evening and the Cup Series will run the road course for the first time in history on Sunday.

In 2020, Indiana native Chase Briscoe won the inaugural race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course after starting from 12th. Justin Haley, Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric rounded out the top five.

The 2020 race had 38 cars in the field with 13 lead changes and eight leaders. There were five cautions for 15 laps and only 27 cars finished on the lead lap. 35 cars were still running at the finish and Briscoe led 30 laps. The margin of victory was 1.717 seconds between Briscoe and Haley.

The Pennzoil 150 will be 151.22 miles and 62 laps with Stage 1 ending on Lap 20 and Stage 2 ending on Lap 40. This weekend will also include practice and qualifying leading into the race. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will practice at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 13 on NBCSN. Qualifying will take place on Saturday morning at 10:05 a.m. ET on the NBC Sports App & Trackpass to set the starting lineup for the 4 p.m. ET race.

Ty Gibbs looks to make history at Indy Road Course

Grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, Ty Gibbs, can become just the second driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history to win four races in his first 11 Xfinity career starts joining NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip (1982 Charlotte-2, 1983 Daytona-1, 1984 Daytona-1 and Charlotte-2). If Gibbs (Daytona RC, Charlotte and Watkins Glen) accomplishes the feat and wins this weekend at Indianapolis, both drivers will have won four races in their first 11 starts but Gibbs will be the only driver to have earned it all in a single season.

Drivers Wins NXS Career Starts Darrell Waltrip 4 11 Butch Lindley 3 11 Dale Earnhardt 3 11 Ron Fellows 3 11 Ty Gibbs 3 10

Playoff Bubble: NASCAR Xfinity Series has six to go

With six races left in the regular season, let’s take a look at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff clinch scenarios heading into this weekend’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, on Saturday, August 14 at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN, IMS and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. A win gets you in, but drivers must still clinch their spot-on points by accumulating enough points that even with a win they do not fall out of the top 30 and become ineligible for the Playoffs.

Already clinched:

The following four drivers have clinched a spot in the 12-driver Xfinity postseason field: Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier and Jeb Burton. Burton clinched his spot at Watkins Glen International.

Can clinch via points at Indianapolis:

Myatt Snider could clinch with three points because of his previous win at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Can clinch via win at Indianapolis:

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton, Justin Haley, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones, Jeremy Clements, Riley Herbst, Myatt Snider, Brandon Brown.

Ryan Sieg could clinch with a win and 54 points.

Clinching for Regular Season Championship:

Austin Cindric cannot clinch the regular season championship this weekend. Second-place has 769 points and can still reach 1,129 points. Cindric currently is 80 points up on second place AJ Allmendinger.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Standings Post-Watkins Glen:

Rank Driver Points Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Pts From Cutoff 1 Austin Cindric 849 20 4 8 28 In On Wins 2 AJ Allmendinger 769 20 2 6 16 3 Justin Allgaier 693 20 2 1 11 4 Jeb Burton 624 20 1 0 5 5 Myatt Snider 448 20 1 0 5 6 Daniel Hemric 708 20 0 5 5 259 7 Harrison Burton 654 20 0 2 2 205 8 Justin Haley 610 19* 0 3 3 161 9 Noah Gragson 584 20 0 2 2 135 10 Brandon Jones 523 20 0 1 1 74 11 Jeremy Clements 489 20 0 0 0 40 12 Michael Annett 479 19* 0 0 0 30 13 Riley Herbst 449 20 0 0 0 -30 14 Brandon Brown 434 20 0 0 0 -45 15 Ryan Sieg 394 20 0 0 0 -85 16 Tommy Joe Martins 323 20 0 0 0 -1156

Sunoco Rookie Class Update: Berry still holding on

Josh Berry and Ty Gibbs have put on quite a show in the Xfinity Series during their rookie season. The two drivers, who are both running partial schedules, have consistently run up front – grabbing wins and making themselves a part of the mix. Last weekend at Watkins Glen was no different as Gibbs grabbed his third win in 10 starts. Berry didn’t compete at Watkins Glen.

But Berry has been able to hold off Gibbs in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings for several weeks. Berry has 397 points and six awards while Gibbs has seven awards but only 379 points. Ryan Vargas is in third with Jade Buford in fourth and Sam Mayer in fifth.

Berry has run in 16 of 20 Xfinity Series races run. Most recently, he covered for Michael Annett in the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and finished eighth. In total, Berry has one win, four top fives and nine top 10s.

Gibbs has only competed in 10 of 20 races. He now has three wins, eight top fives and eight top 10s to his name. Gibbs will be back behind the wheel of the No. 54 Toyota this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Sunoco Rookie of the Year Standings Rookies Points Awards Josh Berry 397 6 Ty Gibbs 379 7 Ryan Vargas 193 4 Jade Buford 145 1 Sam Mayer 82 1

Making History: NASCAR Whelen Euro Series drivers to compete at Indianapolis

On Saturday, history will be made in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for two NASCAR Whelen Euro Series up and coming drivers.

EuroNASCAR PRO driver Giorgio Maggi will pilot the No. 42 MBM Motorsports Toyota in his Xfinity Series debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course event. He will join Loris Hezemans, the 2019 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champion, who will be making his third Xfinity Series start this season.

The two will make history as the first NASCAR Whelen Euro Series drivers to compete in the same NASCAR national series race in the United States. They are also teammates at Hendriks Motorsport in Europe.

Maggi, 23, is eighth in points in the Euro NASCAR PRO. He is a native of Hergiswil and will become the first Swiss driver to join a national NASCAR series in the United States. He joined the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2019 after taking part in the Recruitment Day. He finished in second in the points standings in his EuroNASCAR 2 rookie season with three wins. He moved up to EuroNASCAR PRO in 2020 and got his first ever post and podium finish at Automotodrom Grobnik. So far in 2021, he already has one top five and three top-10 finishes.

Hezemans will make his fourth Xfinity Series start on Saturday with his teammate. Hezemans will pilot the Reaume Brothers Racing No. 33 Toyota. His first ever Xfinity Series start was in 2019 at Road America for BJ McLeod Motorsports. He started 24th and finished 22nd.

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Etc.

Lally and Harvick running for BJ McLeod Motorsports at Indianapolis: Veteran road course racer Andy Lally will compete in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for BJ McLeod Motorsports. He will drive the No. 78 car this weekend. He has competed in four Xfinity Series road course events – three of them with BJMM – this season. He got a best finish of fifth at Mid-Ohio and most recently finished 13th at Road America. NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick will be back with BJMM this weekend at Indy. He will pilot the No. 99 in his third Xfinity Series start this season. He finished fourth at COTA for BJMM and finished sixth at Road America.

Sam Hunt Racing fielding two entries at Indy - For the first time since its inception, Sam Hunt Racing will field two entries in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race. During the race weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, SHR will field the No. 26 and 24 Toyotas with drivers Kris Wright and Will Rodgers. Wright will pilot the No. 26 and Rodgers will pilot the No. 24. Sam Hunt Racing has had multiple drivers behind the wheel for the team so far this season including Rodgers, Wright and others like John Hunter Nemechek and Santino Ferrucci. Rodgers will have sponsorship from GoodRX and RaceToEndHelpC.com.

Sage Karam running at Indianapolis Road Course - Jordan Anderson Racing announced that IndyCar and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver Sage Karam will compete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in the No. 31 Chevrolet. The race will be Karam’s Xfinity Series debut. He has two top 10s in eight starts in the prestigious Indianapolis 500. Karam joins the growing list of drivers that have competed for Jordan Anderson Racing this season.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Camping World Truck Playoffs set for World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Following the weather-shortened regular season finale last weekend at Watkins Glen International that set the 10-driver Playoff field and saw Hattori Racing Enterprises’ Austin Hill claim his second victory of the season, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off this weekend to prepare for the Playoff-opener, the Toyota 200 presented by CK Power at World Wide Technology Raceway on August 20 at 9 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The 2021 season will be the sixth running of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs (2016-2021). The previous five Playoff Era seasons have produced five different champions – 2016: Johnny Sauter; 2017: Christopher Bell; 2018: Brett Moffitt; 2019: Matt Crafton and 2020: Sheldon Creed.

Once again, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2021 season will feature a seven-race, three-round Playoff format. All three national series will conclude the Playoffs with a Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway to crown a champion.

Characteristics of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff format include:

A victory in the first 15 races all but guarantees a berth in the Playoffs.

The number of championship drivers in contention for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship will decrease after every three Playoff races, from 10 to start in the Playoffs; eight after race No. 3; and four after race No. 6.

The first three races of the Playoffs (16-18) will be known as the Round of 10; races 19-21 will be known as the Round of 8; and race No. 22 will be the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship (Championship 4 Round).

A win by a championship-eligible driver in any Playoff race automatically clinches the winning driver a spot in the next round.

Four drivers will enter the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship race with a chance at the title, with the highest finisher among those four capturing the championship.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff Structure :

Round of 10: The first round (races 16-18), called the Round of 10, consists of the races at Gateway, Darlington and Bristol. If a driver in the Playoffs wins a race in this round, the driver automatically advances to the next round (Round of 8). The remaining available positions (1-8) that have not been filled by wins will be filled on points. Each will then have their points reset to 3,000, plus any Playoff points awarded to that point are added.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff Outlook - Round of 10 (Gateway, Darlington, Bristol) Rank Playoff Drivers Points Pts From Cutoff 1 John H. Nemechek 2049 48 2 Austin Hill 2021 20 3 Ben Rhodes 2019 18 4 Todd Gilliland 2015 14 5 Sheldon Creed 2011 10 6 Zane Smith 2009 8 7 Matt Crafton 2004 3 8 Carson Hocevar # 2002 1 9 Chandler Smith # 2001 -1 10 Stewart Friesen 2001 -1

Round of 8: The second round (races 19-21) is the Round of 8 (Las Vegas, Talladega and Martinsville). Likewise, if a driver in the top eight in points wins a race in this round, the driver automatically advances to the next round (Championship 4). The remaining available positions (1-4) that have not been filled by wins will be filled on points. Each will then have their points reset to 4,000.

Each eliminated driver will return to the Playoff-start base of 2,000 (plus any awarded Playoff points), with their accumulated points starting with race No. 17 added. This will allow all drivers not in contention for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title to continue to race for the best possible season-long standing, with final positions fifth-through-10th still up for grabs.

Championship Race:

The 22nd and final race of the season will be the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship finale. Simply stated, the highest finisher in that race among the remaining four eligible drivers will win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title.

Stage Playoff points will not apply in the season finale, so the official finishing position alone will decide the champion.

Note: All rules outlined above also apply to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner championship structure.

Scouting the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff field

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2021 Playoff 10-driver field is stacked with contenders ready for their shot at the title. Seven different organizations are represented in this year’s postseason driver field. Below is a quick look at the challengers in this season’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs:

Kyle Busch Motorsport’s John Hunter Nemechek (No. 4 Toyota) enters the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs as the No. 1 seed with 2,049 points; up 28 points on his nearest competitor. Nemechek enters the postseason as the 2021 Regular Season Champion – the first time in his career he has won the title. This season is his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs appearance (2016, ’17, ’21). Nemechek’s previous best finish in the series Playoff standings is eighth – twice (2016, ‘17).

Nemechek’s 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season statistics:

Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Top Fives Top 10s DNFs 15 5 9 9 12 1 Driver Rating Avg. Running Position Lap Led 117.0 5.886 487

Hattori Racing Enterprises’ Austin Hill (No. 16 Toyota) enters the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs as the No. 2 seed with 2,021 points; just 28 points back from standings leader John Hunter Nemechek with 2,049. This season marks Hill’s third consecutive appearance in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs (2019-’21). Hill’s previous best finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs is fifth in 2019.

Hill’s 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season statistics:

Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Top Fives Top 10s DNFs 15 2 1 7 12 0 Driver Rating Avg. Running Position Lap Led 103.5 8.738 48

ThorSport Racing’s Ben Rhodes (No. 99 Toyota) enters the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs as the No. 3 seed with 2,019 points; 30 markers back from Nemechek in the standings lead and just two points behind Hill in second. The 2021 season marks the fourth time he has competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs. His previous best finish in the Truck Series Playoffs is fifth in 2017.

Rhodes’ 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season statistics:

Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Top Fives Top 10s DNFs 15 2 1 5 11 0 Driver Rating Avg. Running Position Lap Led 98.2 9.805 68

Front Row Motorsport’s Todd Gilliland (No. 38 Ford) enters the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs as the No. 4 seed with 2,015 points; 34 points behind standings leader John Hunter Nemechek and just four points back from Rhodes in third. This is Gilliland’s first appearance in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs; his previous best finish in the championship standings was 10th – twice (2018, ’20).

Gilliland’s 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season statistics:

Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Top Fives Top 10s DNFs 15 1 3 7 11 1 Driver Rating Avg. Running Position Lap Led 102.3 9.988 52

2020 series champion and GMS Racing driver Sheldon Creed (No. 2 Chevrolet) enters the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs as the No. 5 seed with 2,011 points; 38 markers back from Nemechek in the standings lead and just four points behind Gilliland in fourth. Creed in his first appearance in the series Playoffs last season rallied off two wins (Texas and season finale at Phoenix), made the Championship 4 Round and won the title. This year marks his second go at the postseason.

Creed’s 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season statistics:

Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Top Fives Top 10s DNFs 15 1 1 6 7 3 Driver Rating Avg. Running Position Lap Led 98.4 11.936 109

GMS Racing’s Zane Smith (No. 21 Chevrolet) enters the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs as the No. 6 seed with 2,009 points; 40 points down from the standings lead but just two points back from his GMS Racing teammate Sheldon Creed in fifth. Smith is coming off an impressive rookie season (2020) that saw him make the Playoffs and earn a spot in the Championship 4 Round ultimately finishing the season runner-up in the championship and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award winner. This season, Smith returns for his second career appearance in the postseason.

Smith’s 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season statistics:

Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Top Fives Top 10s DNFs 15 0 3 1 10 1 Driver Rating Avg. Running Position Lap Led 96.3 10.111 47

Three-time series champion (2013, ’14, ’19) and ThorSport Racing driver Matt Crafton (No. 88 Toyota) enters the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs as the No. 7 seed with 2,004 points; 45 markers behind Nemechek in the series standings lead. The 2021 season marks the sixth-time Crafton has competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs. Crafton is the only driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series history to compete in all six Playoffs (2016-2021). A three-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion (2013, 2014 and 2019) and the only driver in series history to win titles in both the Playoff Era (2016-Present) and the prior points format (1995-2015). Crafton has appeared in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship 4 Round three times (2016, '17, '19) - tied with Brett Moffitt and Johnny Sauter for the series-most Championship 4 Round appearances with three each. Crafton finished fifth in last season’s Playoffs.

Crafton’s 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season statistics:

Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Top Fives Top 10s DNFs 15 0 0 2 7 1 Driver Rating Avg. Running Position Lap Led 90.4 12.623 14

Niece Motorsport’s Carson Hocevar (No. 42 Chevrolet) enters the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs as the No. 8 seed with 2,002 points; 47 points back from John Hunter Nemechek in the standings lead. Hocevar and Chandler Smith are the only two Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidates from the 2021 class to make it to the postseason. Hocevar joins Chandler Smith this season as the ninth and 10th different Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidates to make the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs all-time; joining Christopher Bell (2016), William Bryon (2016), Austin Cindric (2017), Chase Briscoe (2017), Kaz Grala (2017), Tyler Ankrum (2019), Zane Smith (2020) and Christian Eckes (2020).

Hocevar’s 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season statistics:

Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Top Fives Top 10s DNFs 15 0 0 3 5 0 Driver Rating Avg. Running Position Lap Led 82.8 15.263 7

Kyle Busch Motorsport’s Chandler Smith (No. 18 Toyota) enters the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs as the No. 9 seed with 2,001 points; 48 points behind the standings lead. Smith and Carson Hocevar are the only two Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidates from the 2021 class to make it to the postseason. Smith joins Hocevar this season as the ninth and 10th different Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidates to make the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs all-time; joining Christopher Bell (2016), William Bryon (2016), Austin Cindric (2017), Chase Briscoe (2017), Kaz Grala (2017), Tyler Ankrum (2019), Zane Smith (2020) and Christian Eckes (2020).

Smith’s 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season statistics:

Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Top Fives Top 10s DNFs 15 0 1 3 5 2 Driver Rating Avg. Running Position Lap Led 85.0 14.608 94

Halmar Friesen Racing’s Stewart Friesen (No. 52 Toyota) enters the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs as the No. 10 seed with 2,001 points; 48 points back from John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 1 seed. The 2021 season marks the third time he has competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs. Friesen finished a career-best fourth in the 2019 Playoffs after posting a win in the penultimate race at Phoenix to earn a spot in the Championship 4 Round. He failed to make the postseason last year ultimately finishing the season 15th in points.

Friesen’s 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season statistics:

Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Top Fives Top 10s DNFs 15 0 0 3 4 3 Driver Rating Avg. Running Position Lap Led 85.2 12.791 13

NASCAR PR