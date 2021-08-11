Six division show + Biker Appreciation Night this Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Mahoning Valley Speedway will be action this Saturday evening, August 14, starting at 7:00 pm, with a complement of stock car racing which will include Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks.

It is also Biker Appreciation Night. All motorcyclists will be admitted for free and will be invited to take parade laps around the speedway during intermission.

As is the case with this stage of the regular season division point battles are heating up as the final weeks of racing are underway and virtually each class has a great battle among the current top point getters.

Bobby Jones won his third feature last Saturday night but he is being closely perused by Kyle Strohl and Brian DeFebo.

Jaden Brown may be the point leader in the Sportsman Modifieds but lurking within reach is Paulie Hartwig III, Jared Ahner, Randy Ahner Jr., and Peyton Arthofer who can easily snag the top spot over remaining weeks.

In the Street Stocks there is TJ Gursky and Jon Moser who together account for seven championships just in that class alone. But, not to be overlooked is Mark Martini, Jillian Snyder and Mark Deysher who are hovering right behind the front pair.

Cody Kohler may be the Pro 4 point leader but be assured he can rest on his laurels with the likes of Josh Kuronya and Kadie Pursell who are keeping him on his toes.

Then there is the Hobby Stocks which for all intent and purposes is shaping up to be another down-to-the-wire fight to the finish. Cody Boehm is just five points in first place over Trisha Connolly, however, Taylor and Devin Schmidt plus Travis Solomon are right in tune and not to mention the second half of the top-10 who are within 100 points.

The Biker Appreciation Night is open to all motorcyclists. There will be a designated parking area and each rider must check in upon arrival. At intermission all riders will are welcome to take laps around the track.

Donations of dog or cat food will be greatly appreciated. Eric German from Pipes 4 Paws will on hand to accept the contributions and see that they get to the local animal shelters.

Patrons will also have the opportunity to purchase an official 2021 Pipes 4 Paws Charity Motorcycle Ride to Help Abused Animals pre-ride T-shirt and/or support wristband. A 50/50 drawing will help Bikers Against Cop Killers PA "Mountain" Chapter.

Adult admission is $14. There is a $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free. Grandstands open at 5:00 pm and racing begins at 7:00 pm.

Pit entrance fees are $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Early paid practice will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Please log onto the official track website www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com, Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR