Steele Takes Third Straight Delta Speedway Super 600 Win

Caeden Steele continued his march to the front of the Super 600 championship at Delta Speedway on Saturday night, winning his third consecutive main event worth $500-to-win. The dirt racing action on the 1/7th mile oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds also saw victories for Ashton Torgerson in Non-Wing, Taylor Mayhew in Restricted, and Vito Cancilla with a breakthrough win in Jr. Sprints.



Steele has been on a mission across Micro Sprint racing in California since June 12, winning nine features. He sits just 18-points behind 2019 and 2020 champion Caden Sarale in the points hunt after Saturday’s competition.



Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley led the 25 Super 600s on hand in time trials, with heat races split by Caeden Steele, KJ Snow, and Jeffrey Pahule. Colton Huelsmann won the B-Main.



Stockton’s Nikko Panella led the first 21-laps before Steele took command after an incident in lapped traffic. Steele topped sixth starting Sarale, Raio Salmon from eighth on the grid, Ashton Torgerson of Medford, Ore., and outside pole sitter Dominic Gorden of Clovis.



The Torgerson family led both ends of Non-Wing competition against a 29-car turnout, with older brother Austin leading qualifying before Ashton won the 30-lap feature for $500-to-win. Austin Torgerson, Sage Bordenave of French Camp, and Austin Stone won the three heat races. Points leader Caden Sarale had a rare visit to a B-Main, which he won.



Young Reilee Phillips of Fresno led the feature from the pole position until lapped traffic assisted fifth starting Ashton Torgerson to take the lead on lap 14. Torgerson topped 2018 champion Tj Smith of Fresno, Phillips, Brian Gilbert, and 2020 Restricted champion Brandon Riveira of Tracy at the checkered flag.



Bakersfield’s Taylor Mayhew scored his fourth Restricted win of the season, taking the $300 prize after 25-laps of action. Austin Wood of Sacramento topped qualifying while the heat races saw Teagen Moles and Isabel Barnes earning wins.



Mayhew led all 25-laps of the feature with Visalia’s Jett Barnes advancing from fourth to finish second. Incoming points leader Colton Key of Fresno, Wood, and Brentwood’s Barnes rounded out the top-five.



Pleasant Hill’s Vito Cancilla became the newest winner of the Jr. Sprints division at Delta Speedway. Josiah Vega, Cancilla, Oakdale’s Hayden Stepps and Heston Stepps won the preliminary heat races to set up for the 20-lap main event. Cancilla was originally slated to start third but led every lap for his debut win. Hayden Stepps, Levi Osborne of Millbrae, points leader Brody Rubio of Manteca, and ninth-starting Briggs Davis made up the top-five.



Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union continues its Micro Sprint championship battles on August 21.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Financial Center Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Lovotti Air, 22 Metal Works, Van De Pol Petroleum, Kludt Oil, Starr Property Management, Solari’s Backhoe Service, PMP Chassis, Genova Bakery, Hoosier Tire, and Performance Electronics for their support of the 2021 season.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union, follow us online at http://www. deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



August 7, 2021 Delta Speedway Points Race



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 121-Caeden Steele[3]; 2. 24-Caden Sarale[6]; 3. 21-Raio Salmon[8]; 4. 02-Ashton Torgerson[4]; 5. 10-Dominic Gorden[2]; 6. 24X-KJ Snow[5]; 7. 15-Cody Key[10]; 8. 5-Mattix Salmon[14]; 9. 9-Lachen Caunt[12]; 10. 19-Nate Matherly[15]; 11. 7T-Logan Trevino[7]; 12. 2-Hailey Wood[18]; 13. 67-JJ Loss[13]; 14. 17-Caden Stoll[9]; 15. 34-Devon Courtnier[19]; 16. 27-Ron Singh[17]; 17. 22M-Brett McColloch[20]; 18. 73-Nikko Panella[1]; 19. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[11]; 20. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[16]



NON WING (30 LAPS)

1. 02-Ashton Torgerson[5]; 2. 8G-TJ Smith[2]; 3. 88R-Reilee Phillips[1]; 4. 4G-Brian Gilbert[3]; 5. 05R-Brandon Riveira[4]; 6. 77-Sage Bordenave[8]; 7. 20D-Dalton Hill[7]; 8. 32-Caden Sarale[16]; 9. 29-Austin Stone[9]; 10. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[10]; 11. 67-JJ Loss[15]; 12. 2B-Travis Sullivan[12]; 13. 24-Jayden Bartlett[11]; 14. 52-Joe Silva[20]; 15. 22M-Dan Mognaga[17]; 16. 82-Zacary Brooks[18]; 17. 5-Mattix Salmon[13]; 18. 88-Austin Torgerson[6]; 19. 81T-Tyler Chamorro; 20. (DNS) 10J-Dominic Gorden; 21. (DNS) 44T-Austin Taborski



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 2-Taylor Mayhew[2]; 2. 55-Jett Barnes[4]; 3. 63-Colton Key[3]; 4. 2A-Austin Wood[9]; 5. 30-Isabel Barnes[1]; 6. 4-Teagen Moles[5]; 7. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[13]; 8. 76-Triton OBrien[12]; 9. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[17]; 10. 7J-Lucas Johnson[11]; 11. 5-Kellan Harper[7]; 12. 15K-Angie Cravotta[18]; 13. 69-Jordan Mast[8]; 14. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[14]; 15. 33G-Caden Gotelli[6]; 16. 23C-Cierra Wullenwaber[15]; 17. 20-Otto Perreira[16]; 18. (DNS) 33-Andrew Smith



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. V5-Vito Cancilla[3]; 2. 98-Hayden Stepps[5]; 3. 9J-Levi Osborne[4]; 4. 25R-Brody Rubio[6]; 5. 96-Briggs Davis[9]; 6. 75-Josiah Vega[1]; 7. 25A-Bradley Anderson[8]; 8. 1K-Kyle Klagenberg[11]; 9. 51-Porter Zachary[13]; 10. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[2]; 11. 24N-Nathan Fernandez[10]; 12. (DNS) 35R-Reed Wait; 13. (DNS) 99-Heston Stepps

Delta Speedway PR