Pembelton Scores First Career Late Model Win; Sellers Wins Nightcap as Pair Split Saturday Twinbill at South Boston Speedway

Sixxteen-year-old Landon Pembelton won his first career NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division race and Peyton Sellers, the current leader in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national standings, picked up a win as they each captured a victory in the pair of 50-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that headlined Saturday night’s Davenport Energy Night event at South Boston Speedway.



Pembelton took the lead from Sellers on a restart with four laps to go in the opening 50-lap race and held on the rest of the way to score his first career Late Model Stock Car Division win. With his win the young Amelia, Virginia resident became the third driver to score his first career Late Model win at South Boston Speedway this season.



“This is a big deal,” Pembelton remarked. “My dad (Brian Pembelton, the 2009 South Boston Speedway Limited Sportsman Division champion) won here at South Boston Speedway. Two generations of our family have won here. It’s a pretty big

deal.”



The young racer said it was special racing Sellers for the win.



“This is a big win, racing against Peyton Sellers,” Pembelton remarked. “We raced tooth-and nail, door-to-door. He used me up a little bit and I tried to pinch him as hard as I could. We raced pretty hard to the end.”



Jacob Borst of Elon, North Carolina finished third with Carter Langley of Zebulon, North Carolina and Trey Crews of Halifax, Virginia rounding out the top five finishers in the 18-car field.



The race was an exciting one, with Pembelton and Sellers swapping the lead three times. Pembelton led twice for a total of 47 laps.



Sellers, from Ringgold, Virginia, controlled the nightcap in earning his sixth win of the season at South Boston Speedway. He rallied from his seventh starting spot to take the lead from Stuart Crews of Long Island, Virginia on the 13th circuit. Once in front Sellers led the rest of the race. Pembelton, who started eighth, sped past Borst to take second place with five laps to go and finished 1.44 seconds behind Sellers.



Borst finished third with Stuart Crews taking fourth place and Trey Crews rounding out the top five finishers.



“It was a really good night,” Sellers said after the win. “Anytime you can go to South Boston Speedway and finish first and second it’s a great night. We lost pretty big in the first race. We were pretty much in left field. H.C. (his brother and crew chief H.C. Sellers) made exactly the right change. When I fired off going into turn one on the first lap, I knew it was going to be a good car.”



Jason Myers Sweeps Limited Sportsman Division Twinbill

Jason Myers of Hurt, Virginia enjoyed the biggest night of his racing career, sweeping the night’s twin 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races.



Myers scored his first career Limited Sportsman Division race win in the opening 25-lap race and backed it up by winning the nightcap. He became the fifth different winner in the division this season with the sweep of the twinbill.



Myers and Ryan Joyner of Lucama, North Carolina exchanged the lead three times in the opening race with Myers taking the lead for the final time with 11 laps left in the race.



Joyner finished second, one second behind Myers, with J.D. Eversole of North Chesterfield, Virginia taking third place. Drew Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia finished fourth and Brian Obiedzenski of Franklinton, North Carolina completed the top five finishers.



The second 25-lap featured another battle between Myers and Joyner, with Myers getting the upper hand with six laps to go and edging Joyner a second time, this time by a narrow .799-second margin.

Eversole finished third with Dawson and Obiedzenski rounding out the top five finishers.



“I could have never dreamed this,” Myers said with a huge smile. “Four years ago, when I started racing, I wanted to get one win in my career. To get two in one night is really special.”



Nathan Crews Scores Third Win In A Row In The Budweiser Pure Stock Division

Nathan Crews of Long Island, Virginia scored his third win in a row and his ninth win in 10 starts this season at South Boston Speedway with his victory in Saturday night’s 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock Division race.



Crews edged teammate and former division champion Daniel Shelton of Hurt, Virginia for the win in his toughest battle of the season to date.



Bruce Mayo of Halifax, Virginia finished third, Randy Hupp of Halifax, Virginia finished fourth and Scott Phillips of Halifax, Virginia finished fifth.



Josh Dawson Wins 15-Lap Budweiser Hornets Division Race

Josh Dawson of Halifax, Virginia earned his sixth win of the season Saturday night, driving to victory in the 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race.



The victory gives Dawson wins in four of his last five starts. He celebrated his win by asking his girlfriend of four-and-a-half years, Alyssa Spencer of Halifax, Virginia, to marry him in front of family, friends, and the South Boston Speedway fans while in Victory Lane. Of course, he got a “yes” from his totally surprised future wife.



“I was trying to do it (propose) on July 3,” Dawson explained.“I didn’t win that one, so I had to hold it off until the next time I won.”



Former division champion Kevin Currin of Chase City, Virginia took the runner-up spot, with Andrea Ruotolo of South Boston, Virginia finishing third. Dillon Davis of Nathalie, Virginia finished fourth and Jared Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.



Next Race At South Boston Speedway

NASCAR racing returns to South Boston Speedway on Saturday night, August 21 with the Italian Delight Family Restaurant Night at the Races presented by Southside Disposal racing program.



Twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors headline the night’s six-race card. The night’s racing action will also include a 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, twin 15-lap races for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.



Registration and pit gates will open at 2 p.m. Practice will begin at 3:45 p.m. and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets for the August 21 event are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, August 20. Adult general admission tickets online and at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Fans and competitors are urged to visit the South Boston Speedway website and the speedway’s social media channels for the latest news and updates about the speedway and events at “America’s Hometown Track.”

