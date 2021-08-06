Don’t Miss Artomobilia Weekend’s Newest Must-See Event, ‘Revolanté,’ on Aug. 29

More than a year after what should have been the exciting debut of “Revolanté: A Celebration of Revolutionary Automobiles,” the inaugural concours-style show is set for Sunday, Aug. 29 from noon-5 p.m. (ET).

Revolanté will be a fitting conclusion to 2021 Artomobilia Weekend, given the rare and exquisite automobiles scheduled for display, along with the setting: the championship-caliber golf course at the stunning Bridgewater Club in Carmel, Indiana.

Even better news, for Indianapolis Motor Speedway and motorsports afficionados, is that 100 percent of Revolanté ticket sales will benefit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, specifically to support the creation of compelling Indy 500-related exhibits and to care for the Museum’s vast one-of-a-kind collection, which includes vehicles and artifacts representing global motorsport.

Advance tickets for Revolanté are available at artomobilia.org/revolante or at the Artomobilia Online Store.

The IMS Museum is an independent 501(c)(3) public non-profit organization, and relies on the generosity of visitors, members, donors and corporate community partners to build for the future.

Revolanté is an all-ages car show featuring the rare opportunity to see some of the country’s most celebrated collector cars – some which have appeared at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and Amelia Island concours.

The event will feature a tribute to 1965 “500” winner Jim Clark and the groundbreaking Lotus Type 34, along with the rare opportunity to see three generations of Indianapolis 500 Pace Cars together, plus myriad exclusive pre-war and mid-century classics, and historic race cars.

Headquartered in downtown Carmel’s Arts and Design District only 12 miles north of downtown Indianapolis, Artomobilia Weekend is an annual three-day automotive extravaganza celebrating the beauty, art and innovation of high-performance and classic automobiles, with hundreds of vehicles on display. It is scheduled for Aug. 27-29 this year. Learn more at artomobilia.org .