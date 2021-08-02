Empire Merchants North Expands Partnership With Watkins Glen International To Include NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Entitlement

Watkins Glen International today announced long-time partner Empire Merchants North has expanded their relationship with the track to become the entitlement partner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race with the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 on Sat., Aug. 7.

“It’s always means a lot when a company increases their involvement with the track and we greatly appreciate the support from Empire Merchants North over the years,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “And to now have them partner with us for the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200, during what will be a unique and historic Saturday of racing at The Glen, is very special.”

In a first for Watkins Glen, Saturday will feature a double-header of NASCAR racing, starting off with the United Rentals 167 at The Glen at 12:30 p.m. ET in the return of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to The Glen for the first time since 2000. That will be followed up by the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 at 4 p.m. ET, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at WGI for the 27th time.

Those two races are just part of what will be an action-packed weekend for fans at The Glen, as the ARCA Menards Series returns for just the second time at the track, and the first since 2001, with Friday’s Clean Harbors 100 at 6 p.m. ET. The double-header will then be on Saturday, and the NASCAR Cup Series caps off the weekend on Sunday with the Go Bowling at The Glen at 3 p.m. ET.

“As a family-owned New York State-based wholesaler of fine wine and spirits, we are as dedicated to our local partnerships as we are to the products we offer,” said Mike Lynch, Vice President of Sales Execution for Empire Merchants North. “We are excited to be a part of the Watkins Glen story as we showcase the rocketing success of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.”

Empire Merchants North also partners with The Glen to sponsor the Jack Daniel’s Club, one of the premier hospitality locations at WGI. Fan can enjoy a climate-controlled view of the famed Esses, while also taking in the sights and sounds of the race from an expansive outdoor deck at the Jack Daniel’s Club.

To purchase NASCAR race tickets, camping and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit TheGlen.com. Fans can view the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

WGI PR