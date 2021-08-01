Matt Quade and Justin Williams Take Pro Late Model Wins at Virginia Motor Speedway; Solinger and Brooks Become First-time Winners; Lipscombe, Butler, and Maxey Return to Victory Lane

It didn't take long for Justin Williams of Concord, VA to get to the front from his sixth-place starting position, two corners to be exact. On the drop of the green flag Williams split the field getting to the front in a three-wide move that saw Williams grabbing the lead out of turn 2.

Chuck Bowie and Jeremy Pilkerton led the field to green, and as they raced into turn one, it went three wide as Williams shot up through the middle of the field. Once out front, Williams began to pull away from the field. By lap 15, it looked at if Pilkerton was gaining on the leader, but Williams just put it in high gear and pulled away again. Williams would go on to score a dominating win, after a frustrating first race, for his fourth win of the season.

"I think the two guys up front were playing games with each other which allowed me to make the move for the lead, once out front, I just tried to make sure the tires stayed under me," commented Justin Williams in WhosYourDriver.org victory lane.

Rounding out the top five were Matt Glanden, Josh Canipe, Matthew Hillebrand, and Ray Love, Jr.

In the Budweiser Modified feature, Lance Grady of Hanover, VA, would grab the lead on the opening circuit but give up the lead to Jeff Solinger on lap 2. Chase Butler of Mechanicsville, VA, would grab the lead on lap 10 from Solinger with an outside move out of turn 4. With the laps winding down Brandon Galloway, with the help of several cautions, closed up to the bumper of Butler, pressuring him the the lead. But Butler was up for the challenge scoring the win and becoming the first repeat winner in the Budweiser Modified division. Rounding out the top five were Galloway,

In the Truckin Thunder Sportsman 30 lap feature, Tim Shelton of Fredericksburg, VA led the first five laps before Davis Lipscombe of Mechanicsville, VA, would take it 3-wide inside Shelton and Tyler Shipp to take the lead. Once out front Lipscpmbe would pull away from everyone but his teammate Shipp. Shipp tried to keep pace only to see Lipscombe go on to his six-win of the season. Rounding out the top five were Tyler Shipp, Matt Ashworth, Steve Causey, and Matt Meads.

In the Collision One Limited Stock Car feature points leader Brian Maxy of King George, VA returned to his winning ways, grabbing the lead on the drop of the green flag and went on to score his fifth win of the season. Johnny Brooks, Cory Bradley, and Ryamond Harper tried to keep pace to no avail as Maxey would cruise to the victory. Rounding out the top five were Johnny Brooks, James Givens, Cory Bradley, and Sean Otey.

JULY 17 MAKE-UP FEATURES

In the Victory Lap Pro Late Model July 17 make-up feature Matt Quade of Avenue, MD, got under point leader Justin Williams on lap 16 to take the lead out of turn two and go on to score his first win of the season. Brad Rigdon would lead the first four laps until Williams would make a bold move on the outside to take the lead. Williams would lose the lead to Quade on a lap 16 restart when Quade would get under him out of turn 2. Quade would go on to score the win in front of Matt Glanden, Joey Love, Trevor Collins, and Curtis Hughes.

In the Budweiser Modified July 17 make-up feature Jeff Solinger of Bumpass, VA cored his career first victory, leading flag to flag on way to the win. Rounding out the top five were Chase butler, Lane Grady, Brandon Galloway, and Brent Bordeaux.

In the Collision One Limited Stock Car make-up feature someone finally ended up in WhosYourDriver.org victory lane as Johnny Brooks of Aylett, VA scored his career first victory in a caution filled affair. Brooks took the lead from James Givens on lap 13 and then held off Raymond Harper and Brian Maxey for the win. Rounding out the top five were Cory Bradley and Brandon Bowler.

The speedway will return to racing Saturday, August 7th, and host the Ultimate Super Late Model Series sanctioned, $20,000 to win, 45th Annual Ernie Shelton's USA 100. The night will also feature the FASTRAK Racing Pro Late Model Touring Series in a $3000 to win event.

Competitor gates for Saturday, August 7th, will open at 3 pm, with spectator gates opening at 4 pm. On-track activities will begin at 6 pm with hot laps.

Tickets can be purchased in advance and day of the event. Adults $30, students (13-17) $15, and children 12 and under free. Pit passes (regardless of age) are $40 and will also get you a seat in the grandstands.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA, in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and Hampton Roads.

