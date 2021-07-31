Virginia Motor Speedway to host the 45th Annual USA 100 Saturday, August 7th

The stars and cars of the Ultimate Super Late Models Series will make their return to Virginia Motor Speedway for the $20,000 to win 45th annual Ernie Shelton's USA 100 this coming Saturday, August 7th. After a phenomenal King of the Commonwealth in May, the excitement level for this event is at a fever pitch. The $20,000 to win event will see some of the region's top dirt late model talent in action. Brandon Overton is the defending race winner.

The USA 100 will also include a $3000 to win event for the FASTRAK Racing Series Pro Late Models making this a must-see event for late model fans.

"The Ultimate Super Late Model Series competitors never disappoint when it comes to putting on a show for the fans, and the 2019 race was extremely exciting with Brandon Overton inching out Rick Eckert for the win," commented track owner Bill Sawyer.

"Sawyer added, "if you miss this event, you may miss what may well be considered the best race of 2021."

Joining the Ultimate Super Late Model Series once again will be a $3000 to win FASTRAK National Tour event for Pro (Crate) Late Models.

Competitor gates for Saturday, August 7th, will open at 3 pm, with spectator gates opening at 4 pm. On track, activities will begin at 6:00 pm with hot laps.

Adult tickets are just $30; students 13 – 17 years old $15; and children 12 and under free. Pit passes, regardless of age, will be $40. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting the speedway's website and social media channels and day of the event as well.

16" coolers are welcomed, but no glass is allowed. There is plenty of free lit parking, and camping (no hookups) is allowed at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

Race fans can go to www.vamotorspeedway.com to view the complete schedule Virginia Motor Speedway's 2021 season, find detailed event information, get the latest news, and get complete ticket and camping information.

