Macon Speedway Racing Canceled Due To Rain

Macon Speedway officials as well as those from the Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Cars and POWRi have announced the cancelation of the Saturday, July 31 event at the track. Steady rainfall hit the area around 7:00 and isn’t expected to stop until the afternoon hours.

Macon Speedway will next be in action on Saturday, August 7 for the Diane Bennett Memorial, featuring thousands of dollars of extra prize money for all six divisions on hand. The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, Archers Alley Street Stocks, Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis will all be in action.

The next scheduled event for the MOWA Sprint Cars is on Friday, August 20 at Lincoln Speedway. That event was added after a July 16 cancelation at the track.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will be back at it for a doubleheader weekend at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway in Pevely, MO on Friday and Saturday, August 6-7 as part of the Iron Man event.

Macon Speedway PR