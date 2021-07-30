NHRA Winternationals return to traditional date in 2022

NHRA and Auto Club Raceway at Pomona have announced the dates of the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season opener of the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals Presented By ProtectTheHarvest.com as Feb. 17-20.

As is tradition at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, the NHRA Winternationals will kick off the year at the famed track in Southern California.

“We are thrilled to start our 2022 season at Pomona with the NHRA Winternationals,” said Kasey Coler, NHRA Vice President of Track Management and Operations. “The Pomona facility holds so much history and we’re excited to return to our traditional NHRA Winternationals dates for 2022.”

The historic Pomona track sees two of NHRA's most significant events on tour: the NHRA Winternationals and the Auto Club NHRA Finals. Both events are on the bucket list of wins for NHRA drivers and must-see races for NHRA fans. The 2021 NHRA Finals is slated for Nov. 11-14.

To purchase reserved and general admission seats to the 2021 NHRA Finals and the 2022 NHRA Winternationals, fans can visit NHRA.com/tickets.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)