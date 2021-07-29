Take a Spin Around Talladega Superspeedway in Your Own Vehicle for a Good Cause on Saturday, Aug. 7 During ’Dega Drive

Before the greatest drivers converge at NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track for the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs weekend, featuring the YellaWood 500, in October, fans and families will have a chance to drive their own vehicle around the greatest race track on the planet - Talladega Superspeedway - next Saturday, August 7.

During the ’DEGA Drive event, participants can make a minimal $50 donation to drive their personal vehicles for two exhilarating laps around the 2.66-mile mammoth track in efforts to raise money for the speedway's outreach fund, 'DEGA Gives, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation. The event is scheduled for the general public from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDT. Pre-registration can be found at https://www.nascarfoundation. org/talladegagives and is highly recommended to guarantee a spot. The “Drives” can also be purchased the day of the event.

Earlier this year in April, the track hosted a similar event and raised more than $45,000 with proceeds benefitting American Red Cross Alabama Disaster Relief and Alabama tornado victims.

“We have had tremendous turnouts for past track drives as part of our ’DEGA Gives initiative and we are looking forward to August 7,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “We were so thrilled to have so many people from across many states come in April to support the tornado victims. The upcoming event gives families a chance to drive on one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, plus it’s a way to help the track give back to the community.”

The ‘DEGA Drive provides fans and the local community a unique spin on the standard of a typical charitable drive. Donors will need to be in a street legal vehicle that's equipped with enough seatbelts for all passengers and will be paced single file at highway speed by Talladega Superspeedway staff. No vehicles will be allowed on the top lane of the track and no passing will be allowed.

All vehicles must have a valid license plate, and all drivers must have a valid driver’s license. Minors (under 19 years of age) with valid driver’s license must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. No motorcycles, tractor trailers or recreational vehicles will be allowed on the track. Vehicles deemed unsafe by TSS Staff will not be allowed onto the racing surface for ’DEGA Drive. Once on pit road, everyone must remain in their vehicle at all times.

Cash or credit card will be acceptable upon arrival. For more information on Talladega Superspeedway's track drive benefiting 'DEGA Gives, call 256-362-2261. Participants will enter the Talladega Superspeedway infield through the North Tunnel (Tunnel 4 at giant American Flag), then proceed to the staging area. The road will be marked with signage and traffic cones. All participants must execute a TSS Track Waiver.

Talladega Superspeedway’s Playoff weekend, Oct. 2-3, will consist of thrilling races for NASCAR’s three top national series. On Saturday, Oct. 2, both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series will tackle the greatest race track on the planet in a doubleheader before Sunday’s YellaWood 500 for the Cup Series. For more information, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com . Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

TSS PR