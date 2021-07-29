STILLHOUSE Spirits Named “Official Bourbon” of Daytona International Speedway and DAYTONA 500

Officials from Daytona International Speedway and STILLHOUSE Spirits, a part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, announced today that STILLHOUSE Black Bourbon has become the Official Bourbon of the Daytona International Speedway and the DAYTONA 500.

As part of the multi-year partnership, STILLHOUSE will have a major presence at The World Center of Racing, beginning with August 27-28 NASCAR weekend, featuring the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the last-chance, regular-season finale race for drivers to make the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Race fans will be able to enjoy the taste of STILLHOUSE Black Bourbon refreshments at a host of locations throughout the iconic 2.5-mile venue, including concession stands – two of which will be branded with STILLHOUSE Bourbon – and premium club areas (Rolex 24 Lounge, DAYTONA 500 Club and Harley J’s Lounge). In addition, a signature serve Bourbon Highball will be available that will feature STILLHOUSE Black Bourbon and ginger ale.

Produced and bottled in Tennessee, STILLHOUSE Spirits is best known for its unbreakable, 100% stainless steel packaging and award-winning portfolio of American-made spirits, that can go anywhere glass can’t. Its portfolio consists of Black Bourbon, Classic Vodka and a variety of naturally flavored whiskeys including Original, Spiced Cherry, Peach Tea and Apple Crisp. A truly versatile spirit, STILLHOUSE whiskey is distilled in traditional copper stills then charcoal filtered for superior quality and taste, allowing the natural sweetness of the corn to shine throughout the mellow flavor and smooth finish.

“We are always looking for new and exciting ways to enhance the fan experience at events here at The World Center of Racing,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “STILLHOUSE Black Bourbon will be a great addition to the already incredible lineup of refreshment offerings for our fans to enjoy. We are thrilled with the partnership.”

“STILLHOUSE, by design, is meant for adventure-seekers; and the adventure and energy that consistently surrounds the Daytona International Speedway is one that we are excited to amplify,” said Jennifer Pisciotta, Global Vice President Marketing, Acceleration Brands at Bacardi. “We’re looking forward to the years ahead filled with celebratory fan moments and unforgettable races.”

In addition to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Aug. 28), the August weekend at Daytona International Speedway will also consist of the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola for the NASCAR Xfintiy Series, set for Friday, Aug. 27. Racing will return to Daytona in early 2022 with the ROAR Before the Rolex 24 (Jan. 21-23), the 60th Anniversary of the Rolex 24, North America’s Most Prestigious race, on January 29-30, Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, culminating with the 63rd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 20. For tickets and information on races and other events associated with Daytona International Speedway, fans can visit www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or call 1-800-PITSHOP (748-7467).

Beginning this fall, STILLHOUSE will be running a social media contest, asking fans to submit their vote for a “STILLHOUSE race day cocktail at Daytona International Speedway.” The winner will be randomly selected and awarded tickets to the 2022 DAYTONA 500. Further details will be forthcoming. Stillhouse award-winning spirits are available nationwide. For a location near you, please visit www.Stillhouse.com.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest speedway news.

DIS PR