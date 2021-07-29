Biohaven’s Nurtec® ODT Signs as Official Migraine Partner of Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Race

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:BHVN) announced today Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) is the official migraine partner of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Romain Grosjean of Rick Ware Racing will pilot the No. 51 NTT IndyCar Series Nurtec ODT Honda for this inaugural event, which will be held on the streets of Nashville, Tenn. on August 8, 2021. Nurtec ODT is the first and only medication that’s proven to both treat and prevent migraine attacks.



BJ Jones, Chief Commercial Officer of Biohaven said, “We are excited to bring the No. 51 IndyCar to the streets of Nashville and participate as a Gold sponsor of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Race. Being part of the IndyCar Series provides another opportunity to raise awareness of migraine, a debilitating disease that affects nearly 40 million Americans, and educate about the benefits of Nurtec ODT to help people have more control of their disease.”



“We are excited about BioHaven’s Nurtec ODT joining the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race as the Official Migraine Partner,” commented CEO Matt Crews. “Nurtec ODT has been a great partner in the NTT INDYCAR Series with Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing and Romain Grosjean. Their investment in the Motorsports industry continues to bring awareness to options that migraine sufferers have for treatment and we are thrilled to have them on board for a monumental event.”

K1 Marketing PR