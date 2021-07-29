51st Forrest Rogers Memorial at Grandview Pays 10k to Win on August 14

It all got started 51 years ago. Eddie Mumford won the first Forrest Rogers Memorial, in fact he won the first two. And many of the best have won this special event that remembers the man who had the idea to build Grandview Speedway and made it happen with the help of his son Bruce.

Current NASCAR T.P.Trailers Modifieds point leader Brett Kressley is looking to win the Forrest Rogers Memorial for the second year in a row. The 51st annual Rogers Classic rewards the winner of the 50-lap Modified race with $10,000 so Kressley will have plenty of competition. It all happens on Saturday night, August 14th, at 7:30 p.m.

Eleven time track champion and current defending title holder Craig Von Dohren will be looking to win his ninth Rogers Classic. Ten time track champion, Jeff Strunk, will be looking to win his third Rogers Classic. Ray Swinehart is a five time winner. Ryan Godown, New Yorker Danny Johnson, Billy Pauch, Sr., Green Lane, PA’s Kevin Hirthler have each won once.

And if you go way back in the record books you will find that Freddie Rahmer, who finished his career as one of the nation’s top Sprint car racers, won four Forrest Rogers Memorials before moving on to the Sprints.

There are a number of Saturday night Modified regulars that have what it takes to win the Classic including Doug Manmiller, Danny Bouc, Jared Umbenhauer, Craig Whitmoyer, and others. And who knows there just might be a visitor come in and steal it all away from the regulars.

So Saturday night, August 14th, at Grandview Speedway the action will be super exciting as a large field of Modified racers is expected to be on hand to try to take home the $10,000 first place money.

And the always exciting T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman will be in action with the racing producing new winners on a regular basis. Veteran racer Kenny Gilmore is the point leader.

Featured in the 5 p.m. weekly Meet & Greet will be Kevin Hirthler, Brian Hirthler and Adrianna Deliponti. And a Chapel on the Hill session will take place in the first turn pavilion at 4:30 p.m.

Hopefully it will not be needed but there is a Saturday, August 21st rain date.

Adult admission is $30 with those 6 through 11 paying $5. Kids under 6 are admitted free.

More info on racing at the Bechtelsville, PA clay oval is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR