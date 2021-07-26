Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Access, Hours Modified for Brickyard Weekend; Hours Extended for Aug. 14 INDYCAR/NASCAR Doubleheader

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum eagerly awaits the arrival of fans attending the busy NASCAR-INDYCAR Brickyard Weekend on Aug. 13-15, but fans should be aware of changes in Museum parking and access for the three-day extravaganza of speed.

The Museum’s accessibility via automobile and its hours of operation have been modified for Brickyard Weekend to reflect the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s open-gate hours for track activity each day.

For Friday, Aug. 13, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway public gates are open 2-8 p.m. (ET) for track activity. However, the Museum will be open for the regular hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m., but due to Brickyard Weekend track activity, after 1 p.m. all persons entering the Speedway grounds must present an admission ticket or credential to access the Museum. The same rules will apply through Sunday.

The IMS Museum is open to the public on Brickyard Weekend as follows (all times Eastern):

Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.,* NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice & Qualifying; NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice.

Aug. 14, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. , INDYCAR Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP; NASCAR Cup Series Practice; Xfinity Qualifying and Pennzoil 150), plus 8-11 a.m.: Special Edition IMS Museum Cars & Coffee, limited to the first 100 registrants for discount ticket & parking package.

Aug. 15, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. , NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying and the inaugural Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

*Museum visitors must have a valid Brickyard Weekend admission ticket or credential to access the IMS Museum after 1 p.m. Aug. 13.

The lone exception to weekend parking restrictions is for the first 100 people who sign up for the Special Edition IMS Museum Cars & Coffee from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 14). The IMS Museum and IMS Ticket office teamed up to provide discount tickets and parking for the first 100 registrants.

This is the only public parking available inside the IMS grounds all weekend. At the conclusion of IMS Museum Cars & Coffee, participants can enjoy the INDYCAR-NASCAR doubleheader while leaving their four- or two-wheel custom, historic or performance ride safely parked at the Museum.

Tickets are just $35 per person (regularly $50) and parking is just $25 per car. Learn more here: bit.ly/C-CAug14 . Act fast: The package must be purchased at ims.com/carsandcoffee and the deadline is 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.

Fans should plan to visit the IMS Museum and see the featured exhibit, “Rocket Rick Mears presented by Racemaker Press,” a tribute to the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, and a hero of many of today’s INDYCAR and NASCAR stars. “Granatelli: Larger Than Life presented by Motoring Wealth Advisors of Raymond James” is also at the Museum. Andy Granatelli made STP Oil Treatment a globally known brand, and in the process, he won the Indianapolis 500 twice (1969, 1973) and partnered with Richard Petty for decades by serving as primary sponsor of the famed No. 43 Petty Enterprises stock car.

Though track tours will not be available, the Museum’s unforgettable Basement Collection Tour – a 30-minute docent-guided tour through the rare and priceless cars stored in the IMS Museum’s basement auto storage – will run all weekend. Reservations are strongly encouraged but walk-up tour guests are welcome based on availability. For information, call 317-492-6784, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or visit The Basement Collection Tour page: bit.ly/BasementColl .

Brickyard Weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP and NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard doubleheader on Saturday and the inaugural Verizon 200 at the Brickyard NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. It’s the first time NASCAR Cup Series stars will compete on IMS’s fast 2.439-mile road course. The full weekend schedule and IMS ticket info is available here: bit.ly/21BY_Info .