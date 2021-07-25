Barnes Earns First Delta Speedway Win Of 2021 on Saturday Night

Brentwood’s Isabel Barnes won her first Restricted feature of 2021 while Caeden Steele, Caden Sarale, and Hayden Stepps also parked it in victory lane, Saturday night at Delta Speedway presented by the Financial Center Credit Union. The four-division Micro Sprint event attracted 85 entries to the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.



Sacramento’s Austin Wood led Restricted qualifying before heat races were won by Visalia’s Jett Barnes and Isabel Barnes. Isabel lined up on the pole for the 25-lap feature which paid $300-to-win. She never relinquished the top position on the way to the victory with Jett Barnes advancing from seventh position to finish second. Teagan Moles of Raisin City ran third followed by Andrew Smith of Castro Valley and Quinn Thurein of Tucson, Ariz.



In the Super 600 title fight, Caeden Steele’s win on Saturday night propels him to third in the championship. Medford, Oregon’s Austin Torgerson led the 25-car field in qualifying before heat races were split by Steele, Sarale, and Grass Valley’s Izaak Sharp. Friday winner of the 2021 Clay Cup Nationals Dominic Gorden of Clovis won the 12-lap B-Main. Steele started on the outside pole alongside Gauge Garcia of Lemoore. Garcia led the first 17-laps before Steele took over on lap 18. Madera’s Logan Trevino then passed Garcia for second on lap 21. Steele, Trevino, Garcia, seventh-starting Sarale, and Alex Panella of Stockton were the top-five finishers.



Sarale extended his Non-Wing points lead with the $500 triumph in that division. Oregon’s Ashton Torgerson topped a strong 30-car entry in qualifying. Three heat races were held with victories for Jeffrey Pahule of Brentwood, French Camp’s Sage Bordenave, and Pleasant Hill’s Colin Kirby. Cody Gray won the 12-lap B-Main.



Valley Springs’s Dan Mognaga had the pole position but Sarale quickly moved forward from fifth on the grid. Sarale grabbed the lead on lap seven. Torgerson took over second two laps later. Sarale paced Torgerson, Mognaga, Tracy’s Brandon Riveira, and Austin Torgerson as the top-five finishers.



Oakdale’s Hayden Stepps won the $200 Jr. Sprints feature in a 20-lap contest. Heat races went to Josiah Vega, points leader Brody Rubio, Jackson Tardiff, and Levi Osborne. Stepps started second but seized the lead from the start. Jace Thurein from Tucson, Ariz. finished second followed by Vega, Osborne, and Rubio. Stepps’ second win of the year moves her within 53-points of Rubio in the championship.



Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union hosts another Micro Sprint points race on August 7 as the $1000-to-win championships continue to be decided.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Financial Center Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Lovotti Air, 22 Metal Works, Van De Pol Petroleum, Kludt Oil, Starr Property Management, Solari’s Backhoe Service, PMP Chassis, Genova Bakery, Hoosier Tire, and Performance Electronics for their support of the 2021 season.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union, follow us online at http://www. deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



July 24, 2021 Delta Speedway Points Race



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 121-Caeden Steele[2]; 2. 7T-Logan Trevino[3]; 3. 21G-Gauge Garcia[1]; 4. 24-Caden Sarale[7]; 5. 12-Alex Panella[6]; 6. 73-Nikko Panella[4]; 7. 5-Mattix Salmon[12]; 8. 21-Raio Salmon[11]; 9. 88-Austin Torgerson[8]; 10. 19-Nate Matherly[17]; 11. 20-James Andrichuk[5]; 12. 2-Hailey Wood[10]; 13. 24S-Izaak Sharp[9]; 14. 9X-Lachen Caunt[14]; 15. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[15]; 16. 10-Dominic Gorden[16]; 17. 44X-Drew Laeber[13]; 18. 67-JJ Loss[19]; 19. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[20]; 20. 02-Ashton Torgerson[18]



NON WING (30 LAPS)

1. 32-Caden Sarale[5]; 2. 02-Ashton Torgerson[4]; 3. 22M-Dan Mognaga[1]; 4. 05R-Brandon Riveira[2]; 5. 88-Austin Torgerson[8]; 6. 83K-Colin Kirby[9]; 7. 77-Sage Bordenave[3]; 8. 5-Mattix Salmon[15]; 9. 74-Adam Elbert[14]; 10. 2B-Travis Sullivan[18]; 11. 88R-Reilee Phillips[12]; 12. 20-Dalton Hill[22]; 13. 2-Brody Petrie[17]; 14. 85-Robbie Lewis[13]; 15. 82-Zacary Brooks[21]; 16. 67-JJ Loss[20]; 17. 24-Jayden Bartlett[6]; 18. 33-Isak Johnson[19]; 19. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[10]; 20. 12S-Matthew Santana[11]; 21. 04-Cody Gray[16]; 22. 81T-Tyler Chamorro[7]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 30-Isabel Barnes[1]; 2. 55-Jett Barnes[7]; 3. 4-Teagan Moles[2]; 4. 33-Andrew Smith[3]; 5. 7-Quinn Thurein[11]; 6. 63-Colton Key[5]; 7. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[4]; 8. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[13]; 9. 76-Triton OBrien[8]; 10. 13-Elijah Gile[10]; 11. 69-Jordan Mast[16]; 12. 23C-Cierra Wullenwaber[15]; 13. 5-Kellan Harper[9]; 14. 32JR-Nicholas Leonard Jr[14]; 15. 2A-Austin Wood[6]; 16. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[12]



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 98-Hayden Stepps[2]; 2. 5-Jace Thurein[1]; 3. 75-Josiah Vega[4]; 4. 9J-Levi Osborne[5]; 5. 25R-Brody Rubio[6]; 6. 25A-Bradley Anderson[3]; 7. 99-Heston Stepps[7]; 8. 96-Briggs Davis[11]; 9. 58-Clay Mibach[12]; 10. 55X-Maya Mauldin[10]; 11. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[8]; 12. 1K-Kyle Klagenberg[13]; 13. V5-Vito Cancilla[9]; 14. (DNS) 24N-Nathan Fernandez

Ocean Speedway PR