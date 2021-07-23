More Than $127,000 Raised for Local Nonprofits During NASCAR Race Weekend

NASCAR weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) proved to be successful for local nonprofits with the dedication of both the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCCNH) and the many volunteer groups who helped fundraise more than $127,000 during the July 17-18 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 event.

SCCNH, the official charity of NHMS, hosted four events over the course of the week, including traditional favorites Laps for Charity and the Wicked Good Live Auction, and two new opportunities, Sign the Track Wall Banner and the 50/50 Raffle sponsored by PPG. These events helped SCCNH raise more than $100,000 for local children’s charities and groups.

“I am blown away at the sheer generosity of New England race fans,” said Danielle Cyr, director for SCCNH and director of marketing for NHMS. “I cannot wait to add these funds to the money we’ve already raised this year and will distribute as grants this December.”

Each December, SCCNH distributes grants to local nonprofit organizations in the region. In 2019, 51 grants were distributed totaling $55,375, and since its inception in 2009, NHMS and SCCNH have distributed more than $1.8 million supporting more than 808,000 children across New England.

Teams of motivated fundraising groups, many of which are from New Hampshire or New England, also help NHMS over the course of NASCAR weekend. From grandstand cleaning to landscaping to parking and concession stands, these volunteers help make the speedway look its best from green flag to checkered flag. In return, these groups are paid as a way to fundraise toward the nonprofit organization they represent. This year, 20 volunteer groups raised nearly $28,000 during race weekend to help their chosen nonprofits.

