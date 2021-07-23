Stephanie Moyer to make her Modified debut Saturday, July 31 at Mahoning Valley Speedway

2021 continues to be a very advancing season in the career of Stephanie Moyer. After winning the 2020 Evergreen Raceway Factory Stock championship the 23-yeat old from Sheppton then raced in a Late Model, tested at Daytona International Speedway where she was approved a license to compete in ARCA and from there has run in the ARCA Menard’s East Series for Andy Hillenburg currently sitting in the top-10 in points. Most recently Moyer competed at Pocono Raceway in the ARCA Series General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200.

A graduate of the University of Northwestern Ohio in the Automotive Technology program, Moyer’s next racing endeavor will be in an asphalt Modified on Saturday evening, July 31 at Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway which will be Race #4 of the John Blewett Inc., Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fames Series Lorin Arthofer Sr. Tribute.

Joe Polny of Mountain Top and Clarence Hamersley of Hunlock Creek have offered Moyer the opportunity to drive their Kriger Construction/Richard Mellow Electrical Contractors/Wheels Bar and Grill No. 8. It will be here first time wheeling a Modified stock car.

“2021 is a blessing so far being that my dreams are coming true. This year is nothing but seat time and opportunities for me. Clarence Hamersley and Joe Polny are giving me a ride of a lifetime and if it weren’t for them this wouldn’t be happening. Joe has always stuck around to help me grow as a driver and he knows how well I adapt to cars,” said Moyer.

“I feel super confident on making my tour Modified debut at Mahoning Valley too. I have raced there once but never in an open wheel car. Being that I can pick things up really quickly I feel I will be fine.”

Prior to this year Moyer spent that past eight seasons racing at her home track Evergreen Raceway in St. Johns and finally realized a lifelong goal in winning the Factory Stock class title. In doing so joined her late brother, Mike Moyer Jr., as the only brother and sister duo to win championships there. M. Moyer was the 2009 Factory Stock titlist and remarkably his sister won with the same car.

After graduating college she got the chance to work for Mason Mitchell, the 2014 ARCA champion as a mechanic and pit road team member. As for her driving opportunities she has gained a fair amount of headlines this season.

This year continues to be a huge learning experience for Moyer and given her keen sense of adaptability from the variety of tracks she has thus far been to, Mahoning – although a tough little bullring to tackle – should be a quick study in getting around for her.

“I know what a tough track Mahoning is and there are so many good drivers there. We’re definitely planning on getting in early practice and as I said I am confident with the ride I have that we can succeed and hold our own,” said Moyer.

The Lorin Arthofer Sr. Tribute will be a 71-lap feature for the Modifieds. Also on the card that evening will be Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Pro 4s and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks.

Adult admission is $20. There is a $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free. Grandstands open at 5:00 pm and racing begins at 7:00 pm.

