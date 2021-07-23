Busy Night Planned for Saturday 1st Responders Night Action at Macon Speedway

Macon Speedway will have plenty of different entertainment options going on this coming Saturday, July 24. Six divisions will be racing on Weddle Performance Engines 1st Responder Night with the Sportsman Topless 40 and Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge at the top of the list of specials. Spectator drags will be held at intermission and the night will be run in memory of Chris Oberheim.

One of the two special races on the night will be the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman Topless 40. The class will run the annual race without the roof for extra laps and payout. Jim Farley, III leads the standings by six over Scott Landers while Rick Roedel is within striking distance in third. Roy Magee and Brandon Dick complete the top five in standings.

The second of Saturday’s special events will be the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge. The race will pay $500 to win and $50 to start, which is about five times the amount the division normally races for. It will be the first of two big races for the Hornets this weekend as they will race part two of the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge on Sunday at Lincoln. At Macon, Allan Harris, of Chatham, IL leads the points by 56 over Billy Mason.

The Colby Sheppard led Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division, Guy Taylor led BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class, Kyle Helmick led DIRTcar Pro Mod division, and Guy Taylor led Archers Alley Street Stock classes will also be in action.

Any first responders who attend will receive free grandstand admission to the race if they are able to show ID proof. Chris Oberheim, the Champaign officer who lost his life in the line of duty, will also be honored with the racing run in his memory. Rounding out the festivities will be the Spectator Drags at intermission.

Pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15 while kids 11 and under are free

