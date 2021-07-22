Elliott, Daly To Drive in BC39 Aug. 18-19 at The Dirt Track at IMS

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and NTT INDYCAR SERIES veteran Conor Daly were named to drive entries in the third Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink on Aug. 18-19 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Elliott will compete in the United States Auto Club (USAC) NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship event for the first time. He will drive the No. 9 entry fielded by Paul May Motorsports.

Eight-time Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge starter Daly raced in 2018 and 2019 in this event on the quarter-mile dirt track inside Turn 3 of IMS. The event didn’t take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year Daly will drive the No. 47D entry fielded by Diaedge Racing.

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com/BC39. Reserved seat ticket prices for qualifying and the feature event Thursday, Aug. 19 start at $35, the same price as in 2019.

Elliott, 25, earned his first Cup Series championship last season with Hendrick Motorsports. He is fifth in the Cup Series standings this season with two victories, qualifying him for the NASCAR Playoffs for all six seasons of his full-time Cup career.

Georgia native Elliott made two USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget starts in February at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida, finishing 14th and 18th. Elliott also raced in the prestigious Chili Bowl Nationals in January.

Daly, 29, from Noblesville, Indiana, is a two-time veteran of the Chili Bowl, racing in the indoor classic in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2019 and 2020.

The BC39 event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside Turn 3 at IMS will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson and increase awareness of and participation in the Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives.

This year’s Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink also will be the conclusion of nearly a week of exciting action on the road course and The Dirt Track at IMS. The NASCAR-INDYCAR tripleheader takes place Aug. 13-15, with the Big Machine Spiked Coolers for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard for the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, Aug. 14 and the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard for the NASCAR Cup Series on the IMS road course for the first time Sunday, Aug. 15.

