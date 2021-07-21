North State Modifieds Bob Lehman Classic Part Of Packed Night of Action in Roseville

Race fans will be treated to eight main events of racing on Saturday night at Roseville’s All American Speedway including the North State Modifieds vs. Jaws Gear & Axle Modifieds in the 60-lap Bob Lehman Classic. The one-third mile oval powered by Roseville Toyota also presents a full slate of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly action with Berco Redwood Late Model Twin 35s, Riebes Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, BMR Drivers Academy, and Mini Cup/Bandos racing for bonus cash.



Tickets for the grassroots racing extravaganza are available online only at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com All seats are general admission, priced at $20 except for kids five and under who are free.



The debut Economy Heating and Air Challenge between the North State Modifieds and Jaws Gear & Axle Modifieds is scheduled for 60-laps and $1,000 to win. The race honors longtime Northern California racing supporter Bob Lehman as the second annual Bob Lehman Classic.



Each division will run in accordance with their respective rulebooks, but both will be eligible for the posted awards. The awards include $1,000 to the race winner, $150 to take the green flag, and Authority Heating & Air lap leader bonuses of $250 on both lap five and lap 55.



Each division will earn points as ranked against their own division’s competitors. Former All American Speedway Modified champion Scott Winters of Tracy leads the North State championship by 40 points over Lakeport’s Ian Elliott. Anderson’s Keith Bloom, Klamath Falls, Oregon’s Rich Cobb, and Dustin DeRosier of Cloverdale in fifth.



Eric Price of Rio Linda leads the Jaws Modifieds with four wins ahead of 2020 champion Jason Philpot of Sacramento. Colfax’s Ralph Bailey, Foresthill’s Jon Yourd, and North Highlands’ Rick Andersen make up the top-five. The Jaws Gear & Axle drivers will be eligible for a $250 product certificate from Jaws, randomly selected among drivers who run the Jaws sticker to be eligible.



The Mini Cup/Bandolero division will race for $500 to win, $150 for second, $75 for third, and $50 for fifth on top of regularly posted awards. Auburn’s Colton Nelson will try to maintain his 17-point lead in the championship over 2020 champion Bella Thomsen of El Dorado Hills. Lincoln’s Anthony Bean is third as the highest rookie this season.



Auburn’s Thomas Martin and Granite Bay’s John Moore are entrenched in a tight battle for the Berco Redwood Late Model championship with just two points between them. Fort Bragg’s Aidan Daniels, Loomis’ Michael Mitchell, and Roseville’s Lance Halm round out the top-five. Napa’s Dylan Zampa and Colorado’s Cassidy Hinds have also won main events this year. A pair of 35-lap races are scheduled for this weekend.



Andrew Peeler has had a successful title defense through six rounds of Riebes Auto Parts Super Stock racing, with the Carmichael driver leading Roseville’s Josh Whitfield by five points. Roseville’s Roy Smith is just seven points out of the lead followed by Dixon’s Tim Walters and Roseville’s Jeremy Fritts.



Roseville’s Ray Molina is also having a successful bid for a repeat championship in the F4 division. He leads Matthew Fuhs of Roseville by 23 points, followed by Dennis Crook of Fernley, Nev., Brandon Frantz of Lincoln, and Dan Cherry of Citrus Heights.



Kenna Mitchell enjoys a seven-point cushion over Lane Anderson in the Jr. Late Model division. Saturday’s race serves as the prelude to the $1,000-to-win Jr. Late Model Challenge on August 14th.



In the BMR Drivers Academy, 2020 Late Model champion Cole Moore of Granite Bay has won 15 of the 18 events held across California. He will look for wins 16 and 17 on Friday and Saturday in the series that utilizes ARCA chassis components and 625hp engines.



Additional information on fan attendance is available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Competitors will participate in practice activities on Friday before racing on Saturday. Grandstands open at 5pm. Heat races for Super Stocks and F4s are scheduled for 5:15pm, followed by the Lucas Oil Dash for the North State Modifieds. Opening ceremonies will take place at 6pm with features to follow. Races will also be available on Pay-Per-View at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.TV



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners Roseville Toyota, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Riebes Auto Parts, Berco Redwood, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, Guaranteed Rate Affinity- James Clark, and A-All Mini Storage for making this season possible. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.

AAS PR