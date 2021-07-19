Kutz Racing to sponsor Futures/Rookie Hobby Stock feature and Kids Big Wheel race this Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Thanks to the gracious efforts of the Kutz Racing Team there will be some added incentives for the winners of the Futures/Rookie Hobby Stock feature this coming Saturday evening, July 24, as they will be awarding an extra $42 to each first place finisher in the name of the late Jennifer Kutz.

Along with the bonus winnings the respective winners will each receive a one-of-a-kind commemorative check. The Kutz Team has also indicated that further incentives for the complete field is being worked out.

And they are going one step further by also sponsoring the Kids Big Wheel races that will take place during intermission.

The Kutz’s of Easton have long been supporters of Mahoning Valley Speedway headed up by the family patriarch Barry Kutz. His signature No. 42 cars have been a mainstay at the paved ¼-mile oval for the past 34 years and his legacy has carried over to his children and grandchildren.

Matter-of-fact his grandson, Thomas Flanagan, recently won his career first Street Stock feature on June 12. Barry’s daughter, Mallory Kutz runs in the Hobby Stock division and his granddaughter, Lexus Kutz, competes with the Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks. Prior to her untimely passing in 2015, Jennifer Kutz raced with the Late Models.

Saturday’s race card will consist of Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Pros 4s and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks. Race time is 7:00 p.m.

The track will also be hosting a “Where Are They Now” event featuring past Mahoning stars Jimmy Roth, Preston Henry, Rick McNeil, Paul Kohler Sr., and Bobby Becker for a special meet and greet.

Coming up in two weeks, on Saturday July 31 will be race #4 of the John Blewett Inc., Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series featuring the Lorin Arthofer Tribute 71 for Modifieds along with the Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks.

Please log onto the official track website www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com, Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR