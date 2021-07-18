Davis Lipscombe Scores Sportsman Victory at Virginia Motor Speedway; Mother Nature Wins the Rest

It took seven laps for Truckin thunder Sportsman point leader Davis Lipscombe of Mechanicsville, VA to get to the front and once out front went on to score his fifth win of the season. Once the checkered flag flew Mother Nature stepped in with a huge storm that caused the rest of the night to be canceled.

Davis Lipscombe once again had to start eighth due to the tracks two win rule, but that only slowed him for the first seven laps. On lap 4 Lipscombe and Joshua Burnham would trade paint sending Burnham for a spin and to the rear. Two laps later Lipscombe got by leader Matt Ashworth out of run 4. Once out front lipscombe would cruise to the victory. Rouding out the top five were Tyler Shipp, Joshua Burnham, Steve Causey, and Matt Ashworth.

The speedway will take Satruday, July 24th off and return to racing Saturday, July 31, and host week 9 of Dirt Series Championship Weekly Racing action featuring the Victory Lap Pro Late Models, Budweiser Modifieds, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, and Collision One Limited Stock Cars in action.

Competitor gates for Saturday, July 31, will open at 3 pm, with spectator gates opening at 5 pm. On-track activities will begin at 6 pm with hot laps. Features will start at 7:30 pm.

RACE RESULTS FOR SATURDAY, JULY 17, 2021:

Truckin Thunder Sportsman (30 laps): 1. 71-Davis Lipscombe[8]; 2. 25-Tyler Shipp[3]; 3. 17NC-Joshua Burnham[2]; 4. 9-Steve Causey[4]; 5. 10-Matt Ashworth[1]; 6. 92-Kacey Gordon[6]; 7. 22-Michael Hayes[10]; 8. 76-John Morgan[12]; 9. 01-Tommy Upshaw[7]; 10. 43H-Holley Weiss[9]; 11. 00-David Lane[13]; 12. 92S-Todd Meredith[11]; 13. 04-Jacob Carr[14]; 14. 16-Brett Adkins[5]; 15. (DNS) 57-Robert Miller

Truckin Thunder Sportsman Fast Qualifier: Davis Lipscombe – 21.200 seconds

Victory Lap Pro Late Models Fast Qualifier: Jeremy Pilkerton – 19.607 seconds

Budweiser Modifieds Fast Qualifier: Chase Butler – 20.866 seconds

Collision One Limited Stock Car Fast Qualifier: Brian Maxey – 22.725 seconds

