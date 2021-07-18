Thunderstorms and Rain Force Cancellation of Saturday Night’s Bojangles Night at the Races at South Boston Speedway

Thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning forced cancellation of Saturday night’s Bojangles Night at the Races event at South Boston Speedway.

Tickets purchased for Saturday night’s Bojangles Night at the Races event will be honored at any one of South Boston Speedway’s remaining regular-season events. Those events are August 7, August 21, and September 4.

Persons with tickets to Saturday night’s Bojangles Night at the Races event are welcome to stop by the South Boston Speedway office during regular business hours Mondays through Fridays to exchange those tickets to an upcoming event.

NASCAR racing will return to South Boston Speedway on Saturday night, August 7 with the Davenport Energy Night at the Races racing program.

South Boston Speedway’s four regular NASCAR racing divisions will be featured during the event that is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Practice will begin at 3:45 p.m. and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying will start at 6 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets for the August 7 event are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, August 6. Adult general admission tickets at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Event updates and the latest news about South Boston Speedway and its racing events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website and through the speedway’s social media channels.

SBS PR