Mother Nature Shuffles the Deck at Eldora’s Kings Royal Week

With sprint car fans from across the country reunited at Eldora Speedway for the first Kings Royal Weekend in 727 days, Mother Nature made her presence known with authority at the legendary high-banked oval on Thursday night and again Friday.

Storms first interrupted Thursday’s 38th Kings Royal, the first of two $175,000-to-win Kings Royals scheduled for the weekend, as qualifying time trials were completed.

Grain Valley, Missouri’s Brian Brown was the fastest of 61 cars taking time, touring the half-mile in 13.326 seconds. Two-time Kings Royal champion, Dave Blaney, of Hartford Township, Ohio guaranteed himself another shot at a third crown with a lap of 13.345 seconds. Californian Carson Macedo, the winner of Wednesday’s Jokers Wild, used the privilege awarded to the preliminary night winner to jump ahead in the qualifying order and earned the third fastest time of the night.

Following a delay of nearly three hours, the Eldora Speedway track crew and World-Famous Push Trucks had the track surface back in shape in anticipation of completing the full event.

Owasso, Oklahoma’s Daryn Pittman won Heat Race #1 to secure the sixth starting position for the Swindell SpeedLab #39. Cory Eliason, of Visalia, California, finished second, locking the Rudeen #26 into the seventh starting position, and Brown’s third place run places him in the 13th position for the 38th Kings Royal.

As Heat Race #2 pushed onto the speedway, the rains returned and World of Outlaws [email protected] Energy Drink Sprint Car Series officials, after consulting with Eldora’s weather provider, BAM Weather, made the difficult decision to reschedule the remainder of Thursday’s event for Saturday afternoon.

The Saturday matinee, slated for a 1 p.m. start, sets up a historic doubleheader with two $175,000-to-win Kings Royal events on the same day.

With a dire forecast, Eldora and WoO officials reconvened Friday morning to consult with BAM Weather with regards to Friday night’s traditional “The Knight Before” program. With no possible window, the decision was made to reschedule the event to Sunday afternoon, also using a start-time of 1 p.m.

The revised weekend schedule is available online and on Eldora’s official social channels: https://www.eldoraspeedway. com/kings-royal-schedule- update/

