Stafford Speedway July 16 Midstate Site Development Street Stock 30 Driver Stat Advance

This Friday night, July 16th, will see Stafford’s Street Stocks take center stage with their lone extra distance event of the 2021 season, the Midstate Site Development 30. Here we take a look at the top-20 drivers in the Street Stock points standings and highlight their extra distance driving stats at Stafford.

Chris Meyer - #87 D & L Services Chevrolet – The current Street Stock points leader finished 19th in last season’s MSD Street Stock 30 after a mid-race crash. Meyer has finished all 8 races in 2021 in the top-5 and he will be looking for his 3rd win of the season in the MSD 30.

Frank L’Etoile, Jr. - #8 O'Reilly Auto Parts Chevrolet – In 2015 when the regular Street Stock feature distance was 15 laps, L’Etoile posted two 3rd place finishes and an 8th place finish in 20-lap events and he won a 17-lap race. L’Etoile also finished 6th in a 25-lap feature and 9th in 22-lap feature in the Limited Late Model division in 2016. The MSD 30 will be L’Etoile’s first start in a 30-lap Street Stock feature event.

Travis Hydar - #11 Hydar Construction, Inc. Chevrolet – Hydar has made 5 30-lap starts and 1 25-lap start in the Street Stock division from 2018-2020. Hydar has posted 4 top-5 finishes in 30-lap events with a best finish of 2nd in 2019 and his lone 25-lap appearance in 2018 resulted in an 11th place finish.

Nickolas Hovey - #16 Busy Bees Learning Center Chevrolet – The 2020 R.A.D. Auto Machine Street Stock Rookie of the Year was relegated to a 16th place finish with a faulty clutch ending his night prematurely in the 2020 Firecracker 30. Hovey notched his first career win this season and he has 5 top-5 and 7 top-10 finishes in 8 races this season.

Travis Downey - #42 P.J. Lodola & Sons, Inc. Electrical Contractors Chevrolet – Downey is the leading 2021 R.A.D. Auto Machine Street Stock Rookie of the Year contender. Since posting a 13th place finish in his debut race this season, Downey has notched 7 consecutive top-9 finishes, including a career best 4th on June 25.

Bert Ouellette - #51 JET Motorsports Chevrolet – The 2021 season marks Ouellette’s debut in the Street Stock ranks and he has posted 3 top-5 and 5 top-10 finishes in the first 8 races. Ouellette has made one extra distance start in the SK Lights, finishing 21st in the 2020 Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night 40-lap feature event last season.

Jason Finkbein - #46 Finkbein’s Landscaping Chevrolet – Finkbein made his Stafford Street Stock debut in last season’s MSD 30 and recorded an 18th place finish. In 7 starts this season, Finkbein has recorded 3 top-5 and 6 top-10 finishes.

Bobby Stirk, III - #9 A6A Associates Chevrolet – Stirk will be looking for his first Street Stock extra distance top-10 finish in the MSD 30 as he finished 25th in 2020, 19th and 12th in 2019, and 20th in 2018. Stirk has posted 1 top-5 and 4 top-10 finishes in 8 races this season.

Daltin McCarthy - #4 Absolute Group of Companies Chevrolet – McCarthy made his Stafford Street Stock debut in the 2019 season ending 30-lap feature where he finished 19th. Last year’s MSD 30 was also a disappointment as McCarthy finished 21st. McCarthy is still looking for his first top-5 finish of the season after having posted 5 top-10 finishes in the first 8 races.

Adrien Paradis, III - #19 CSB Communications Chevrolet – In the midst of his third season of Street Stock competition at Stafford, Paradis has enjoyed the 30-lap extra distance races. Paradis finished 3rd in last year’s MSD 30 and he posted finishes of 7th, 9th, and 8th in the three 30-lap features in 2019. Paradis recorded his first career win on June 18.

Tyler Trott - #80 Ricky Breen Painting Chevrolet – From 2014-2016, Trott finished 14th, 2nd, and 3rd in 20 lap races and 13th and 2nd in 17 lap races. Trott finished 18th and 10th in the two 30-lap races he contested in 2019 and the 2021 season has seen Trott post 3 top-5 and 4 top-10 finishes in 7 starts.

Kyle Johnson - #88 Metro Door Chevrolet – Johnson finished 11th in last year’s MSD 30, his only extra distance race start to date. Johnson has recorded 1 top-5 and 3 top-10 finishes in 8 starts this season.

Chris Danielczuk - #94 RaceDayCT.com Chevrolet – Danielczuk finished 16th in a 25-lap Street Stock feature in 2018 while posting 2 top-10 finishes in 6 30-lap feature starts from 2018-2020 with a career best finish of 7th in last year’s MSD 30. Danielczuk has posted 2 top-10 finishes in 8 starts this season.

Jeremy Washburn - #78 Full Line Auto Chevrolet – The 2021 MSD 30 will mark Washburn’s first extra distance start at Stafford. Washburn has posted 3 top-10 finishes in the first 8 races of the season.

Marvin Minkler - #71 Riko’s Pizza Chevrolet – In 3 career 30-lap Street Stock feature events, Minkler has posted finishes of 12th and 13th in 2019 and he finished 24th in last season’s MSD 30. Minkler has posted 3 top-10 finishes in 7 starts this season.

David Macha, Sr. - #37 Compass IT Compliance Chevrolet – Macha has posted 2 top-10 finishes in 4 career 30-lap Street Stock starts at Stafford and he posted a 17th place finish in a 20-lap extra distance Street Stock feature in 2012. In 7 starts this season, Macha has posted 3 top-10 finishes.

John Orsini - #56 Royal Screw Manufacturing Chevrolet – Orsini received a penalty and was disqualified from his only extra distance start last season. Orsini has posted 2 top-10 finishes in 6 starts this season.

Rob Sears - #44 Sears Motorsports Chevrolet – Sears has made 3 career starts in 30 lap Street Stock races with a best finish of 13th in 2018 and he had made one 25-lap feature start, finishing 18th in 2018. Sears has made 7 starts this season with a best finish of 11th on June 25.

Samantha Dell - #28 SRD Motorsports Chevrolet – Dell is in the midst of her rookie Street Stock season at Stafford and will be looking to make her first extra distance start. For the season, Dell has made 7 starts with a best finish of 13th coming on June 25.

Christopher Phelps - #20 Doug’s Home Improvements Chevrolet – The second year Street Stock driver finished 15th in his only extra distance start last season. For this season, Phelps has made 5 starts with a best finish of 14th on June 25.

The MSD Street Stock 30 is set for this Friday, July 16. The Street Stocks will be joined by the SK Modified®, Late Model, SK Light, and Limited Late Model divisions. Following the conclusion of feature racing events, there will be a fireworks presentation.

