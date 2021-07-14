MOWA Sprint Cars To Make Lone Lincoln Speedway Appearance Friday Night

One of the most popular events on the Lincoln Speedway schedule, each season, is coming up this Friday night, July 16, when the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars powered by Morrow Brothers come to town. Four other divisions will also race.

The MOWA 410 cubic inch winged sprint cars have had three events so far this season, while weather has wreaked havoc on several other events. Ayrton Gennetten bested a field of 28 cars in the season opener at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL. Gennetten came right back in the second event of the season at Lee County Speedway to start his season two-for-two. The most recent event was over one month ago at Jacksonville Speedway with Paul Nienhiser claiming the checkered flag.

This Friday’s race will be MOWA’s 15th visit to the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL. Ten different drivers have found victory lane, namely Rico Abreu, who has won three of them including last year’s race. Nienhiser has also won three, while AJ Bruns, Carson Macedo, Christopher Bell, Ian Madsen, Jerrod Hull, Jimmy Hurley, Korey Weyant, and Willie Croft have also found victory lane.

Gennetten leads the current MOWA points, while Zach Daum, Weyant, Brandon Hanks, and Andy Bishop complete the top five.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models will be back on track Friday night as well with New Berlin, IL driver, Jose Parga leading the charge. Parga has a 44-point lead in the track standings, followed by Jake Little, Roben Huffman, Blaise Baker, and Colby Sheppard. Parga has won five out of the six features, while teammate Dakota Ewing claimed the other win.

Ray Bollinger leads the points in the DIRTcar Modified standings at the track by just 14 over Tommy Sheppard, Jr. The Kewanee, IL driver has claimed four feature wins, while Hunt Gossum, Allen Weisser, and Nick Hoffman have taken the other wins. Brian Lynn, Austin Lynn, and Brandon Roberts are other top five point contenders.

The Simplot DII Midgets are back for their first appearance in over a month. Peoria, IL driver Mark McMahill is on top of the standings, leading Tyler Roth by 66 markers. John Heitzman, Will Armitage, and Kelli Harter round out the top five. McMahill has won three features while Andy Baugh has claimed two. The Simplot Front Row Challenge is up to $700 for this week’s event.

The DIRTcar Hornets will complete this Friday night’s event. Kenny Butterfield, of Kingston Mines, IL, leads the points by just six over Erik Vanapeldoorn. The two drivers have each won a pair of features this year, while Allen Harris and Jeremy Hancock have each claimed one. This will be the final warm-up for the Hornets before the July 24/25 Ed Cain Trucking Hornet challenge which takes place at Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway.

Pits open Friday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

Lincoln Speedway PR