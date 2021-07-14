Modified division will be off this Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway due to tire availability issue

Race officials at Mahoning Valley Speedway have made a difficult decision to remove the Modifieds from this coming Saturday night’s July 17 race program due to the availability, or lack thereof, of Hoosier tires.

With the nationwide shortage currently hitting most all race tracks, Mahoning Valley Speedway unfortunately is now feeling those effects as expected supply shipments have been minimal at best.

This is purely a business measure being taking by the track with regards to the next big Modified event slated for July 31 which is Race #4 of the John Blewett Inc., Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fames Series Lorin Arthofer Sr., Tribute.

With the class scheduled off on July 24 it was felt the best choice would be to hold off racing with the Modifieds for this week and be better prepared for the July 31 race instead.

In action this week will be Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks. Race time is 7:00 pm.

The Pro 4 main will mark the 700th feature since the inception of the class in April 1988.

It is also Biker Appreciation Night. All motorcyclists will be admitted for free and will be invited to take parade laps around the speedway during intermission.

Please log onto the official track website www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com, Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR