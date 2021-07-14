Driving Experience Postponed; Next Event Set For Sunday At Terre Haute Action Track

Wet grounds have forced postponement of the Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience event scheduled for Wednesday, July 14 at the Terre Haute Action Track, in Terre Haute, IN. Information on a potential reschedule date will be announced soon.

The next event is scheduled for this Sunday, July 18 as the DIRTcar Modifieds converge for one of the biggest Modified events in track history. The “Tim Wolfe Memorial” will pay $1,500 to win and an astounding $500 to start, thanks to generous donations collected by Tim Wolfe’s family and friends. Wolfe was a longtime racing official, promoter, and enthusiast.

The event will be run as an American Modified Series sanctioned event and as part of the Summit Modified Nationals schedule. Many of the familiar faces fans are used to seeing in the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will be racing against some of the best traveling drivers in the country.

The Indiana Super Stocks will also be on Sunday’s schedule of events, racing for $600 to win and $100 to start. It is a rare visit from the Super Stock cars, which normally race at Brownstown as well as Lincoln Park.

Pit gates open Sunday at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $18, infield admission $15, and kids 11 and under are free.

For more information, visit www.terrehauteactiontrack.net.

Terre Haute PR