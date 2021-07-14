Jeff Dyer Heads to Perris Auto Speedway for Saturday’s Usac/Cra Sprint Car Series Race

Yucca Valley, California open wheel racer Jeff Dyer will return to action this Saturday night when Perris Auto Speedway hosts the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00

Jeff Dyer will be back in Cal Smith's #39 Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway. Charles Fawcett Photo.

Saturday will be Dyer’s fourth appearance in the USAC/CRA Series in 2021. In March on the Dirt Track At The Kern County Raceway in Bakersfield, he placed 14th in the main event despite using a 360 against a field of 410s. His last appearance came at Perris in the prestigious “Salute to Indy” on May 22nd. On that night Dyer came from deep in the field in the B main to finish sixth and earn his spot in the 30-lap A Main. In the main that night, he came from starting last (22nd) to finish 17th. His best finish in the series this year was a 13th after starting 16th at the Santa Maria Raceway.

Dyer will be driving for longtime friend and car owner Cal Smith on Saturday. It will be the final time the combo competes with Smith’s Shaver Engine and Stinger Chassis. For future events, the duo will continue to race the same Shaver Engine, but they will switch to Dyers ITI Chassis.

Fans can get an up-close look at the #39 and meet Dyer at the intermission on track autograph session and free candy giveaway for kids.

On July 24th Dyer will switch back to his California Lightning Sprint Car to run in the “California Lightning Series Summer Classic” at the Santa Maria Raceway. The event will be part of “Winged Madness #1.” Dyer will enter that event fifth in CLS Series points.

For fans who would like to see Dyer race Saturday at Perris, tickets are available at the gate or online 24-hours a day at www.tix.com. The track is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris (92571). The office phone number is 951 940-0134 and the website is www.perrisautospeedway.com.

Throughout the 2021 campaign, Dyer will be racing in memory of his grandfather, Glenn Sels.

PAS PR