Pace Rush Sprint Cars at Perris Auto Speedway Postponed Until 2022

The Pace RUSH Sprint Car Series scheduled to launch in the West Coast Region at Perris Auto Speedway on July 17, 2021, has been postponed until the 2022 racing season.

Both RUSH Directors and the Perris Auto Speedway were anticipating a successful launch of the series from their announcement on March 24, 2021. With the impacts of coming out of the pandemic and vendor supply issues, the Series will have to wait until next year according to Don Kazarian the longtime promoter at the Perris Auto Speedway.

The RUSH Sprint Cars were launched in 2018 as a true "cost containment" non-wing division featuring the Chevrolet Performance RUSH 602 sealed crate engine sold direct from Pace Performance. RUSH directors Vicki Emig and Mike Leone plan to visit Southern California in November to meet with the prospective Promoters interested in the new Series along with interested participants. For anyone interested in participating in the Q&A with the RUSH directors, please follow our Social Media for further information.

Even though the Rush Series has been postponed, the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and PAS Senior Sprints will still be in action this Saturday night, July 17th. Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and the first race will be at 7:00. Adult tickets are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get in for $25.00. Kids aged 6-12 get in for $5.00 and children 5 and under are free. There will be plenty of tickets for everyone at the track ticket window on Saturday. For those who wish to purchase online tickets for this Saturday night and all other 2021 Perris Auto Speedway races, please visit tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7. The fairgrounds charges $10.00 for parking.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

