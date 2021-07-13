Five Can’t-Miss Things to See and Do When Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway This Weekend

Halfway through the 2021 NASCAR season, there’s no shortage of intriguing storylines to watch heading into this weekend’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS), but the fun isn’t limited to the on-track action. From taking in the white-knuckled racing from an all-new viewing area to turning laps on the 1.058-mile track before NASCAR’s best battle for the checkered flag, there’s so much in store for fans returning to “The Magic Mile” to make their weekend an experience to remember.

Here are a few of the must-dos to help fans maximize their weekend experience:

Get to the Point: NHMS’s newest amenity in the wicked awesome Rock Point. Located outside of turn four and featuring a public bar, lawn games, shaded areas and an up-close view of the race cars as they speed toward the finish line, Rock Point is a general admission, open-air viewing option available to all fans with a race ticket. With temperatures expected in the mid-70s on Sunday, Rock Point will be the place to be as the laps wind down and the excitement ramps up.

Setting the Bar: Fans looking to upgrade their race-day experience need look no further than the Track Bar. Situated high atop the Main Grandstand on the suite level right above the start/finish line, the Track Bar provides the best sight lines of the speedway in the comfort of a climate-controlled luxury suite with a full cash bar, private restrooms and closed-circuit televisions. Packages include admission to the luxury suite, catered lunch and non-alcoholic beverages. Sunday, fans with Track Bar access will also be treated to a Q&A with Roush Fenway Racing’s Ryan Newman.

Cruisin’ for a Cause: Fans in search of the ultimate thrill have the opportunity to experience “The Magic Mile” from the driver’s perspective as part of Speedway Children’s Charities’ (SCC) Laps for Charity event. For just a $40 donation to the New Hampshire Chapter of SCC, fans can drive three laps in their personal vehicle or ride in the NHMS pace car on Thursday, before NASCAR’s best try to tame the track at Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. To learn more about Laps for Charity, or to see more ways fans can support SCC, click here.

Asked and Answered: For the first time since the outset of the pandemic, fans will once again have access to some of their favorite drivers during a bevy of question-and-answer sessions through race weekend. Hometown favorites Anthony Alfredo and Ryan Preece are scheduled to join former NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) champion Kevin Harvick and fan-favorite Corey LaJoie for free Q&As on Sunday ahead of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) driver Daniel Hemric will take the stage before Saturday’s Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200. For a complete schedule of driver appearances, including details on an autograph session with 2018 NCS champion Joey Logano, click here.

Sneak Peek of What’s in Store: Whether you’re traveling to the Granite State from one of 45 other states represented among ticket holders to take in the fun in-person or staying home to catch the pivotal showdown on NBCSN, fans can preview all of the action and get the latest news and information from “The Magic Mile” with this year’s online Race Week Preview Guide. Read up on some of the biggest moments form the first 49 NCS races at NHMS, study the on-track storylines that could play out Sunday or learn more about the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 pace car driver Gunner Olszewski. Everything fans need to know is right at their fingertips.

The excitement gets underway on Doubleheader Saturday, July 17 with practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT). The green flag drops for the Whelen 100 NWMT race at 12:45 p.m. followed by the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 NXS race at 3 p.m. The NCS Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will run at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18.

For a NASCAR race weekend schedule, visit NHMS.com/Events/Foxwoods- Resort-Casino-301/Schedule/

*Schedule subject to change.

Tickets:

Log on to NHMS.com for tickets, schedules and more information on the weekend’s lineup of action-packed racing. Doubleheader Saturday tickets start at just $35 while kids 12 and under are free. Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 tickets start at just $59 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

