Buy Discount Tickets, VIP Parking for an ‘INDYCAR-NASCAR Doubleheader Special Edition’ of IMS Museum Cars & Coffee on Aug. 14

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and Indianapolis Motor Speedway have joined forces for a special IMS Museum Cars & Coffee on Saturday, Aug. 14, which features a race day double-header for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NASCAR Xfinity Series on the Speedway’s fast 2.439-mile road course.

Limited to the first 100 cars registered, participants receive all-day general admission access to the IMS grounds for just $35 per person – normally $50 – and parking is just $25 per car. August Cars & Coffee will take place in the Museum’s Southeast Parking Lot, which is used on non-IMS event days for Museum public parking. Cars & Coffee participants are welcome to leave their vehicle parked at the Museum, and enjoy the day’s racing, until track activity concludes Saturday afternoon.

The August IMS Museum Cars & Coffee is scheduled for 8-11 a.m. (ET). Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series gets underway at 10:35 a.m., followed by INDYCAR’s Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at 12:45 p.m. and the 62-lap Pennzoil 150 at 3 p.m.

Purchase your IMS Museum Cars & Coffee tickets and parking securely online at ims.com/carsandcoffee . Participants must enter the IMS grounds with a Cars & Coffee-quality vehicle, whether a custom, classic or performance car or motorcycle. Anyone entering with a factory-stock sedan, van or SUV, or similar, will be turned away.

IMS Museum Cars & Coffee participants who have already purchased tickets for the race can simply go to ims.com/carsandcoffee and purchase a parking pass. Registration for this offer closes at 11:59 p.m. (ET) Friday, Aug. 6, unless all parking spots sell out ahead of time.

“This is a terrific opportunity for IMS Museum Cars & Coffee regulars to enjoy a morning of camaraderie with fellow auto enthusiasts, then take in what will be a competitive and memorable day of racing with a 30 percent discount on tickets,” said IMS Museum President Joe Hale. “Plus, IMS is generously donating all proceeds from Cars & Coffee parking to directly benefit the IMS Museum, so this is a win for all of us.”

The grand finale of the weekend is the inaugural Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at 1 p.m. on Aug. 15, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series debut on the IMS road course.

IMS Museum Cars & Coffee returns to its regular format – free admission and taking place in the Museum East Parking Lot – on Saturday, Sept. 11.