Brad Keselowski, Comedian Jimmy Dunn Prepare for Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 With Lessons on Language, Lobster Rolls

A fast car is vital to success when NASCAR returns to “The Magic Mile” next weekend for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS), but that’s only part of the equation for drivers looking to fully immerse themselves in the New England experience.

To help prepare defending race winner Brad Keselowski make the most of his time in Loudon, New England’s Comedian Jimmy Dunn visited the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) champion’s Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing facility in Statesville, N.C. earlier this week, offering a few tips to help the Team Penske driver feel at home in New Hampshire.

"Brad looks pretty comfortable in victory lane, but we want to be sure he really fits in with the locals, so we're giving him the ultimate lesson in New Hampshire 101," Dunn said. "He's gonna learn the lingo, and maybe most importantly, he's gonna learn how to cook up the perfect lobstah roll."

Highlights from the hilarious exchange – documented in a mock cooking show dubbed “Cookin’ Under Caution” – will be shared on the speedway’s social media feeds as fans prepare to descend on “The Magic Mile” for an action-packed weekend of racing, where Keselowski – who admitted, “I’m not a good cook, but I am a good eater,” – hopes to have the last laugh in victory lane.

“New Hampshire has been a special track for me,” Keselowski said. “We’ve won there twice, with some big, big wins that we’re really proud of, and I think we’re going to come back with a great opportunity to win in 2021 as well. Our team is really set up well for those types of tracks. The balance between getting the handling right, getting the straightaway speed and using the brakes right that is required to run well at New Hampshire is one that I’ve always taken well to and I think we’re going to have a really, really strong run.”

The excitement gets underway on Doubleheader Saturday, July 17 with practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT). The green flag drops for the Whelen 100 NWMT race at 12:45 p.m. followed by the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 3 p.m. The NCS Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will run at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18.

For a NASCAR race weekend schedule, visit NHMS.com/Events/Foxwoods- Resort-Casino-301/Schedule/

*Schedule subject to change.

