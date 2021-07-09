Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Tickets on Sale at Food City Stores Starting July 14

Bristol Motor Speedway and its longtime partner, Food City, will once again make it easier than ever for fans to purchase tickets to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Sept. 16-18. Starting on Wednesday, July 14, tickets for the highly-anticipated NASCAR Playoff race weekend will go on sale at all Food City locations.



Fans can pick up a few race tickets for the family while they do their weekly shopping for milk and bread. Tickets for all three nights of racing are available for purchase at Food City stores throughout their five-state service area, which includes the entire Appalachian Highlands Region.



The ticket offerings include: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Camping World Truck Series and Bush's Beans 200 ARCA Menards Series doubleheader ($25 per adult, kids free); Friday night’s Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race ($30 per adult; kids free); and Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race ($60 per adult; $10 for kids).



“Food City is such an incredible community partner and we are fortunate to have their support not only at the race track, but also in their stores as an official BMS ticket retailer,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “Steve Smith and the entire Food City team have meant so much to us over the years as our longest serving Speedway partner and we are thrilled that our fans have the option to purchase their Bass Pro Shop NRA Night Race tickets in this easy, convenient manner.”



All tickets purchased through Food City are blind-reserved seats selected by knowledgeable members of the BMS ticket office. The tickets will be sold at the customer service area of each Food City location. Tickets will be emailed to the customer within seven days of the purchase. The final day to purchase race tickets in-store will be Tuesday, Sept. 14 for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.



“Food City is proud to be Bristol Motor Speedway’s longest running sponsor. We’re excited to partner with the speedway to offer our loyal customers great low prices on tickets to one of NASCAR’s premier venues,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “We invite you to stop by one of our convenient locations to take advantage of these great savings!”



Some of the most memorable moments in NASCAR have taken place during the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on the super-challenging .533-mile high-banked concrete oval. NASCAR’s best drivers will beat and bang on each other – NASCAR Playoff style – and only the strongest will survive 500 laps of mayhem and chaos on the storied short track.



In the NASCAR Cup Series race (Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN, PRN Radio), you’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers racing hard to advance in the Playoffs, including Bristol dominator Kyle Busch, Food City Dirt Race winner Joey Logano, three-time Bristol winner Brad Keselowski, defending Night Race winner Kevin Harvick, Bristol All-Star Race winner and defending series champ Chase Elliott, and four-time season winner Kyle Larson, who is still looking for his first BMS Cup victory.



In the Food City 300, NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites Austin Cindric, A.J. Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton and Justin Allgaier will be trying to lock in their Playoff positions in the season’s final regular season race (Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN, PRN Radio). Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes and defending champ Sheldon Creed will battle for the victory Thursday night in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Camping World Truck Series race (Sept. 16, 9 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio). The rising stars in the ARCA Menards Series also will take on the challenging half-mile bullring in the Bush’s Beans 200 as part of a Thursday night doubleheader (Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio).



For more information, please drop by your neighborhood Food City store or visit us online at www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.

BMS PR